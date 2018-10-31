You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Breadwinner’ Director Nora Twomey Honored With View Conference Visionary Award

VIEW Conference 2018 Director Maria Elena Gutierrez presents the first Visionary Award to Nora Twomey, director of 2017’s “The Breadwinner” and co-founder of Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon, at the 2018 edition of the conference.
CREDIT: Photo by Robert Redman courtesy of the View Conference

Nora Twomey, Cartoon Saloon co-founder and director of the critically lauded animated feature “The Breadwinner,” has been awarded the inaugural View Visionary Award by the View Conference in Turin, Italy.

View Conference director Maria Elena Gutierrez pointed to Twomey’s “exceptional artistry” for the reason she was given the award.

Twomey, who also co-directed Cartoon Saloon’s “The Secret of Kells” alongside fellow studio co-founder Tomm Moore and was head of story on the studio’s “Song of the Sea,” was nominated for an animated feature Oscar for “Breadwinner,” which won the 2017 Annie Award for best animated feature – independent.

“These three 2D animated films exemplify Nora Twomey’s exceptional artistry,” Gutierrez said. “With ‘The Breadwinner,’ Nora has created a story of a young Afghani girl’s struggle using stunning visuals that honestly portray real-life issues. The bravery and creativity [main character] Parvana shows is inspirational. Parvana and [‘Breadwinner’ director] Nora Twomey give everyone hope that we, too, can survive dark times with courage and imagination. It is a film that matters.”

The View Conference just wrapped featuring a week of talks, workshops and masterclasses headlined such Hollywood heavyweights in visual effects, animation, games, VR, AR and mixed reality as Industrial Light & Magic’s Rob Bredow and Dennis Muren, composer Hans Zimmer, Paramount Animation’s Mireille Soria, Google Spotlight Stories’ creative director Jan Pinkava and Magic Leap’s John Gaeta.

