Talent Management Firm Bohemia Opens Berlin Office

Alexandra Surer joins from Friends Connection Agency

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bohemia

Bohemia Group, a talent management company headquartered in Los Angeles, has opened an office in Berlin, Germany.

The Berlin office will “add to the global footprint of the company and will further support Bohemia’s global growth strategy,” according to a statement. It will be led by Alexandra Surer, who joins from Friends Connection Agency, a talent agency in Berlin representing international talent.

“The decision to expand our presence into the Berlin market was a logical step in our business growth strategy,” said Susan Ferris, Bohemia’s CEO. “The area is rich with diverse talent from around the world, and Bohemia will now have the opportunity to further expand opportunities for our global clients, as well as the chance to expand our abilities in servicing current and future markets.”

Bohemia was launched in 1992 with three actors and two bands in a one-room office on the corner of Santa Monica + Crescent Heights. It is now a global company with its headquarters nestled on the historic corner of Hollywood & Vine, with additional offices in New York, Seattle, New Orleans, London and Auckland.

Its clients include Zoe Glick (“Young Anna,” “Frozen” on Broadway), Annet Mahendru (“Americans”), Bronson Pinchot (“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”) and Alison Fernandez (“Once Upon a Time”).

Pictured Alexandra Surer (left), Susan Ferris (right)

