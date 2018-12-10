×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Blood Window, Brussels International Fantastic Film Fest Partner on TV Initiative

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All

Argentina’s Ventana Sur, certainly one of Latin America’s most important meet-marts, announced today that its Blood Window sidebar will collaborate with INCAA – the country’s national film-TV body, which co-runs Ventana Sur with Cannes – and the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFFF) on the B2 Genre TV project, the first such program aimed at the promotion of genre TV content.

The BIFFF Market will play host to the B2 event from April 10-12. There, TV industry professionals will take part in pitching sessions, presentations and one-on-one meetings with creatives looking to produce content specializing in horror, science fiction, thriller and fantasy, made for TV.

The agreement will be signed by INCAA president Ralph Haiek and BIFFF director Guy Delmote as the Ventana Sur market kicks off on Monday Dec. 10.

“The final aim of this agreement is to promote genre films, and especially genre TV series,” said Delmote and Romain Roll, managing director of the BIF Market, in a statement. “That’s why one of the biggest genre film festivals in the world, BIFFF-BIF Market, and the largest genre film market in Latin America, Blood Window, made this agreement.”

Related

“Even if this year’s agreement is only based on Belgian and Argentine TV genre productions, the aim is to support all European and Latin American TV genre projects in the future,” they concluded.

The pact comes as demand for genre TV programming is at a premium. Both linear and VOD operators have seen major audience success with series such as Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and “The Haunting of Hill House,” or FX’s “American Horror Story.”

As for international productions, in March Netflix announced that 90% of its audience for the German-language genre series “Dark” came from outside of that country. They also commissioned Mexican director José Manuel Cravioto (“El Chapo”) to helm the upcoming Spanish-language, Mexico-set “Diablero,” an over-the-top, monster hunting gorefest.

The Blood Window – BIFFF partnership is indicative of the Argentine organization’s increasing international swagger. Partnerships already exist with South Korea’s Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, the Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival in Catalonia. It also hosts the Blood Window Showcase at the Cannes Festival, among other initiatives.

An open call for participants will be announced in December, with two Argentine projects in development or post-production to be selected to take part in the new program.

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther': 'It Gave Everybody a Sense of Pride'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Film

  • 'The Favourite,' 'Black Panther' Lead Critics'

    'The Favourite,' 'Black Panther,' 'First Man' Lead Critics' Choice Movie Nominations

    Fox Searchlight’s “The Favourite,” directed by rising art-house star Yorgos Lanthimos, led the field of film nominees for the 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards, the Broadcast Film Critics Assn. announced Monday. The period comedy, a biting send-up of the court of Queen Anne, received 14 nominations including best picture, director, actress (Olivia Colman), supporting actress [...]

  • Blood Window, BIFFF Partner On TV

    Blood Window, Brussels International Fantastic Film Fest Partner on TV Initiative

    Argentina’s Ventana Sur, certainly one of Latin America’s most important meet-marts, announced today that its Blood Window sidebar will collaborate with INCAA – the country’s national film-TV body, which co-runs Ventana Sur with Cannes – and the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFFF) on the B2 Genre TV project, the first such program aimed at [...]

  • Film Factory Boards Andrés Wood’s Fox-Distributed

    Film Factory Boards Andres Wood’s Fox-Distributed ‘Arana’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    BUENOS AIRES — Vicente Canales’ Film Factory Entertainment has boarded “Araña,” directed by one of Chile’s foremost filmmakers, Andrés Wood, and distributed in North and Latin America by 20th Century Fox. Produced by Alejandra García at Santiago de Chile’s Wood Producciones, “Araña” is co-produced by Brazil’s BossaNovaFilms and Argentina’s Magma Cine, two of Southern America’s [...]

  • Tim Roth, Thierry Fremaux and Gaspar

    Tim Roth, Gaspar Noe Join Thierry Fremaux at Cannes Festival Cinema Week

    BUENOS AIRES — Kicking off with the Cannes Festival’s Palme d’Or winner, Hirokazu Kor-eda’s “Shoplifters,” and framing  multiple Cannes winners, the 10th Cannes Festival Cinema Week will feature a masterclass by Tim Roth, before a projection of “Reservoir Dogs,” and a presentation by Gaspar Noé of his Directors’ Fortnight hit “Climax.” Curated and M.C-ed by [...]

  • 'El Negro,' 'Continente,' 'Mussolini' Ventana Sur

    Ventana Sur: 'El Negro,' 'Continente,' 'Mussolini' at Filmar – Doc Factory Pitching Sessions

    Mauricio Fernando Minotti’s “El Negro,” Alejo Franzetti’s “El último continente” and Toia Bonino’s “Mussolini mi ha detto” figure among the 18 feature documentary projects selected for pitching at Ventana Sur’s Filmar – Doc Factory section. The event marks the final stage of Argentina’s INCAA Film Institute’s Incubadora, a six-month work process to develop documentary projects [...]

  • FilmSharks Snags International Rights To 'The

    FilmSharks Snags International Rights To 'The Adopters' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Argentine sales agency FilmSharks Intl. has inked international rights to “The Adopters,” a comedy production from Tomás Lipgot’s Buenos Aires-based Duermevela, Pablo Ingercher’s Oh My Gómez Films and Patricio Rabuffetti-founded Non Stop. A same-sex romantic comedy, “The Adopters” marks the second solo directorial effort of Argentine Daniel Gimelberg, who debuted with “Before” and co-directed “Hotel [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad