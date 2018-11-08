You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'Birds of Passage' Snags Best Picture at 5th Fenix Awards

Cristina Gallego and Ciro Guerra’s “Birds of Passage,” Colombia’s official entry to the Oscars’ Foreign-Language category, took home the best picture Fenix Award in a glittering ceremony held in Mexico City on Nov. 7. Its lead actress, Carmiña Martínez, clinched the best actress Fenix.

However, Argentine period drama “Zama” by Lucrecia Martel snagged the most awards, including cinematography, editing, sound and art design.

In a nod to the boom in premium TV series, the Fenix have included included television nominees since last year. Alex Pina’s Atresmedia-produced Netflix heist thriller series, “La Casa de Papel” (“Money Heist”), nabbed best series while Gael Garcia Bernal and Kyzza Terraza’s “Here on Earth” won best ensemble cast for a family drama-thriller series which toplines some of the most renown actors in the Spanish-speaking world, such as Mexico’s Daniel Giménez Cacho, Chile’s Luis Gnecco and Spain’s Adriana Gil.

Marcelo Martinez scored the best director Fenix for his family drama, “The Heiresses” (“Las Herederas”), a multiple winner at this year’s Berlinale and Paraguay’s official submission in the Foreign-Language Oscar race.

Argentine newcomer Lorenzo Ferro, took home the best actor Fenix for his riveting debut performance in Argentine fact-based crime drama, “El Angel,” Argentina’s official entry to the Oscars.

Highlighting one of the most inspired of remake franchise remakes, Spain’s Alex de la Iglesia won the Exhibitors Fenix Award for his version of the “Perfect Strangers” franchise phenom, a box office hit in Spain.

Meanwhile, Brazil’s veteran producer Luiz Carlos Barreto, who’s made 50 films since 1962, received a lifetime achievement award for his film career.

2018 FENIX WINNERS:

BEST FILM

Birds of Passage,” (Cristina Gallego and Ciro Guerra)

BEST DIRECTOR

Marcelo Martinessi, (“The Heiresses”)

BEST ACTRESS

Carmiña Martínez (“Birds of Passage”)

BEST ACTOR

Lorenzo Ferro, (“El Angel”)

BEST SCREENPLAY

Laura Mora and Alonso Torres, (“Killing Jesus”)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Rui Pocas, (“Zama”)

BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC

Leonardo Heiblum, (“Birds of Passage”)

BEST EDITING

Miguel Schverdfinger, Karen Harley, (“Zama”)

BEST SOUND

Guido Berenblun, Emmanuel Croset, (“Zama”)

BEST ART DESIGN

Renata Pinheiro, (“Zama”)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Mercè Paloma, (“La Librería”)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

“Lots of Kids, a Monkey and a Castle, (Gustavo Salmerón)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY IN A DOCUMENTARY

Juan Sarmiento, (“Central Airport THF”)

BEST SERIES

“Money Heist” (Second Part), Alex Pina

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A SERIES

“Here on Earth” (Season 1), Gael Garcia Bernal, Kyzza Terrazas

