×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Berlin: Picture Tree Intl. Rolls Out Pre-Sales on B.O. Hit ‘100 Things’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By and
CREDIT: Picture Tree

MADRID — In the long run-up to February’s Berlin Festival, Picture Tree Intl. has rolled out multiple pre-sales on “100 Things,” which Warner Bros. Pictures bowed in Germany on Dec. 6 to a robust first eight-day €2.7 million ($3.07 million).

“100 Things” will receive a market screening at the Berlinale’s European Film Market.

The third feature from Florian David Fitz as a writer-director and actor, whose 2016 “The Most Beautiful Day” earned in Germany, “100 Things” was released in its original German language day-and-date with Germany in Belgium (Kino Scala) and Luxembourg (Utopia).

Of major territories, Picture Tree Intl. has also closed CIS and the Baltic States with Volgafilm, which has scheduled a theatrical release in Russia in the first quarter of next year, and with China’s Red Apollo Group, which aims to release “100 Things” in Chinese theaters third-quarter 2019.

Inspired by the Finnish documentary “My Stuff,” “100 Things” has also closed former Yugoslavia (2i Film D.O.O.). the Czech Republic (AQS) and Taiwan (Moviecloud)

Picture Tree Intl. is now in what co-managing director Yuan Rothbauer describes as “intensive talks” with France, Spain, all Latin America, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and airlines.

Related

Described by the sales company as a comedic family-targeting buddy movie, “100 Things” stars Fitz and fellow German star Matthias Schweighöfer (“Rabbit Without Ears”) as Paul and Toni who are inseparable, from each other and their things –  Toni’s espresso machine. Paul’s smart phone, Toni hair-growth pills. Paul’s Amazon, Siri and sacred sneakers. They’re also constant rivals. In a 100-day wager, they commit to giving up everything they own, which finds them on Day 1 at home, naked and freezing.

A high-concept movie teaching the relative importance of possessions and addicted consumerism, “100 Things” has Toni and Paul asking how much they really need and whether they had become robot consumers.

Schweighofer produced, directed and starred in Amazon Prime Video’s first German-language Original Series, the 2017 “You Are Wanted.” “100 Things” is produced by Schweighofer’s Pantaleon Ent. in co-production Warner Bros. Ent.

News of pre-sales on “100 Things” comes just days after PTI announced it had acquired world sales rights to Berlin competition player “The Ground Beneath My Feet,” an Austrian drama directed by Marie Kreutzer and starring Valerie Pachner, Mavie Hörbiger and Pia Hierzegger.

“We are very excited to present the film to all the buyers during the Berlinale and EFM. I personally love Marie Kreutzer’s work so much, and I am a big fan of Valerie Pachner, since I got to know her from “Egon Schiele – Death and the Maiden,” said Yuan Rothbauer.

Picture Tree already sold Kreutzer’s third and most recent film, 2016’s “We Used to be Cool,” produced, like “The Ground Beneath My Feet,” by Vienna-based Novotny & Novotny – evidence of the strategy of PTI under Andreas Rothbauer, who founded the company in 2011, of growing relations with talent. It also aims for a slate of disparate titles, its line-up of up to 15 films a year designed “to ensure the right mix of arthouse and crossover productions to fully maximize the revenue potential of each film,” it explained in a company statement.

Also on its slate, for example, and screened at last week’s Ventana Sur, is “Ever After,” a feminist zombie road movie sold by PTI to the U.S. (Juno Films), France (E-Cinema), Japan (New Select) and Mexico.

CREDIT: Picture Tree

Popular on Variety

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies and TV Shows of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

More Film

  • Actress Shirley MacLaine poses at the

    Shirley MacLaine Selected for AARP Career Achievement Award

    Shirley MacLaine has been selected as the recipient of the AARP’s 2018 Movies for Grownups Career Achievement Award. MacLaine will be honored at the 18th annual Movies for Grownups Awards ceremony on Feb. 4 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. MacLaine has credits on more than 50 feature films, won a best [...]

  • 'Where'd You Go, Bernadette' Trailer: Cate

    Cate Blanchett's 'Where’d You Go, Bernadette' Drops First Trailer

    Cate Blanchett goes missing in the first trailer for Richard Linklater’s latest film, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette.” Based on Maria Semple’s 2012 novel, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” follows the agoraphobic architect Bernadette Fox (Blanchett), who disappears just before a family trip to Antarctica. “Something unexpected has come up,” Blanchett’s character says on the phone. “It has much [...]

  • Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman in

    'The Favourite' Leads London Critics' Circle Nominations

    Yorgos Lanthimos’ dark historical comedy “The Favourite” lived up to its title with the London Film Critics’ Circle on Tuesday, nabbing 10 awards nominations from the group – twice as many as its nearest rivals. Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma,” Lynne Ramsay’s “You Were Never Really Here,” Rupert Everett’s “The Happy Prince” and Pawel Pawlikowski’s European Film [...]

  • Picture Tree Intl. Rolls Out Pre-Sales

    Berlin: Picture Tree Intl. Rolls Out Pre-Sales on B.O. Hit ‘100 Things’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    MADRID — In the long run-up to February’s Berlin Festival, Picture Tree Intl. has rolled out multiple pre-sales on “100 Things,” which Warner Bros. Pictures bowed in Germany on Dec. 6 to a robust first eight-day €2.7 million ($3.07 million). “100 Things” will receive a market screening at the Berlinale’s European Film Market. The third [...]

  • Mid 90s

    Jonah Hill's 'mid90s,' Pauline Kael Documentary to Screen in Berlin's Panorama Section

    Jonah Hill’s directorial debut, “mid90s,” about a 13-year-old skateboarder’s coming of age, and a documentary on influential film critic Pauline Kael are among the works that will screen in the Panorama section of the upcoming Berlin Film Festival. Films starring Tilda Swinton and Jamie Bell and titles from countries including Israel, Brazil and Japan were [...]

  • 'Your Name' Director Makoto Shinkai Readies

    ‘Your Name' Director Makoto Shinkai Readies 'Weathering'

    Three years after the animation “Your Name” began its long triumphant reign over the Japanese and international box office, its director Makoto Shinkai has announced his next animated feature. Titled “Weathering With You,” the film will arrive in theaters in Japan on July 19 of next year, with Toho distributing. Set in a world where [...]

  • Berlin: The Match Factory Boards New

    Berlin: The Match Factory Boards Competition Titles From Fatih Akin, Emin Alper (EXCLUSIVE)

    German indie powerhouse The Match Factory will handle world sales on two Berlin Film Festival competition titles: German director Fatih Akin’s serial-killer chiller “The Golden Glove” and Turkish director Emin Alper’s family drama “A Tale of Three Sisters.”  Akin, a Hamburg native whose “Head-On” won the Golden Bear in 2004, is returning to the Berlinale [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad