BAFTA Los Angeles Expands Newcomer Program to Other Countries (EXCLUSIVE)

BAFTA Los Angeles is expanding its newcomer program to embrace international talent coming to Hollywood from countries other than the U.K. The program connects entertainment professionals who move to Los Angeles to further their careers with others in the field.

In a statement released today, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts said it would help 55 participants from Australia, Poland, South Africa, Israel, South Korea, France, Turkey and Hong Kong, besides the U.K. The program, launched in 2007, supports career development, offers professional networking, peer-matching with those who have made the move to Los Angeles, curated educational programming and access to BAFTA’s Briefing sessions and Insights series among its professional development event schedule.

The expansion furthers BAFTA Los Angeles’ mission to promote cultural exchange and strengthen global collaboration.

“As BAFTA extends its helping hand globally, we are thrilled that after 10 successful years supporting British talent in Los Angeles, the Newcomers program now expands to include international talent,” says a statement from Sandro Monetti and Peter Morris, chairs of the new talent committee.

The 55 participants chosen for this year are broken down into 19 actors, 15 directors, nine producers, three screenwriters, two art directors, two executives, two composers, one DP, a production designer, an agent and a publicist. They are divided into three groups, each entering their first, second or third year in the program.