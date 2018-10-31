You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Anna Paquin's 'Tell It to the Bees' Flies to U.S. With Good Deed (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Film Constellation

London-based sales and financing house Film Constellation has sold North American rights for Annabel Jankel’s “Tell It to the Bees,” which stars Anna Paquin and Holliday Grainger, to Good Deed Entertainment.

Good Deed, which is aiming for a spring theatrical release, has partnered with FilmRise on streaming and linear rights for the film.

The period drama, which received its world premiere as a special presentation at the Toronto Film Festival, is based on Fiona Shaw’s novel of the same name. It follows Dr. Jean Markham (Paquin) as she returns to the town she left as a teenager. A school-yard scuffle lands Charlie (Gregor Selkirk) in her medical practice, and this brings his mother Lydia (Grainger) into the doctor’s world. The two women are drawn to one another but in 1950s small-town Britain, their secret can’t stay hidden forever.

Other movies on Film Constellation’s AFM slate include Pella Kagerman and Hugo Lilja’s sci-fi epic “Aniara,” and Sam Kelly’s feature debut “Savage.”

  • Exclusive First-Look Image for Caitlin Moran's

    First-Look Image Released of Caitlin Moran's 'How to Build a Girl' (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Mad As Birds Brings on Warner

    Mad as Birds Brings on Warner Bros. Marketing Alum Con Gornell (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Anna Paquin's 'Tell It to the

    Anna Paquin's 'Tell It to the Bees' Flies to U.S. With Good Deed (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Liam Hemsworth Killerman

    Liam Hemsworth's 'Killerman' Bought for U.S. by Blue Fox (EXCLUSIVE)

  • The Upside Intouchables

    Gaumont Reteams with 'The Intouchables' Directors on 'The Specials' (EXCLUSIVE)

  • I am woman casting

    WestEnd Films Boards Helen Reddy Biopic ‘I Am Woman’ (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Lantern Entertainment Has No Right to

    Lantern Entertainment Has No Right to Release 'Polaroid,' Bank Alleges

