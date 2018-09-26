You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Alliance Entreprendre Becomes Shareholder in About Premium Content

Paris-based private equity firm Alliance Entreprendre (NATIXIS Groupe) has taken a minority stake in About Premium Content (APC) to allow the company to fast-track its growth.

APC’s current drama slate includes Movistar Studios’s Spanish-language drama “Gigantes” (pictured), Vox Pictures’s English-language hit series “Keeping Faith,” Dutch crime thriller “Fenix” and the returning Swedish crime thriller “Alex.”

With Alliance Entreprendre becoming a key investor and financial partner, APC will be expanding its business into the development, financing and distribution of upscale TV shows across drama, kids and documentary. The company will also be co-producing more international drama and scripted series as well as grow its portfolio of English-language series.

APC’s founders and managers, Emmanuelle Guilbart and Laurent Boissel, will remain majority shareholders in APC. Nevision also remains a shareholder. Besides Alliance Entreprendre, the company is backed by a pool of financial investors.

“Our aim from inception has been to establish ourselves as a global independent, boutique company with the financial and creative capability of developing, financing and selling quality programming with international appeal,” said Boissel.

“The completion of the new financial structure means we now have the resources to accelerate the execution of this strategy,” added Boissel.

About Premium Content was created in April 2014 by Guilbart, who held top-level positions at Canal Plus and Lagardère Active groups, as well as France Télévisions, and Boissel, who worked at Havas Advertising and Zodiak Media.

Alliance Entreprendre is an investment team which manages and/or advises over 440 million Euros of assets and is dedicated to the media industry.

