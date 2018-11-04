Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Jeremie Guez Team Up on ‘Calypso’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Moroccan-born Belgian helmers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (“Gangsta”) are teaming up with French filmmaker Jeremie Guez (“A Blueberry in My Heart”) on their next French-language project, “Calypso.”

Th helmers are currently prepping to shoot “Bad Boys for Life” with Will Smith.

Guez, who will will soon start shooting “The Sound of Philadelphia” with Matthias Schoenaerts and Garrett Hedlund, has written the script of “Calypso,” based on an original idea by El Arbi and Fallah.

“Calypso” revolves around a marriage between a corrupt night club owner and a woman who has been feeling lonely and neglected for too long. While on the verge of a divorce, the couple’s bond is tested when a murder is committed at the night club, and the husband appears to have been framed for it.

All the action will take place in the night club. Guez said the film will be a mix of Brian De Palma’s “Snake Eyes” and Sebastian Schipper’s “Victoria.” It will lense in Belgium and will reteam El Arbi and Fallah with their Belgian producers Nabil Ben Yadir and Benoit Roland at Brussels-based 10.80 Films. Guez will be co-producing the movie.

El Arbi and Fallah, who on Variety’s 10 Directors to Watch list last year, also has includes “Beverly Hills Cop 4” on their slate.

Guez is repped by WME and is currently wrapping up the casting of “The Sound of Philadelphia,” which centers on a grieving brother who turns to his family’s criminal connections to seek revenge against the person who killed his sister.

His previous film, “A Blueberry in My Heart,” was a hit at SXSW and got picked up by AMC’s Shudder for multiple territories. The movie starred Roland Moller and Veerle Baetens.

Guez’s writing credits include Jalil Lespert’s 2014 drama “Yves Saint-Laurent.” He also published four crime novels, including “Burn Out,” which was adapted into a movie for Gaumont.