‘Blue Is the Warmest Color’ Director Accused of Sexual Assault in France

Abdellatif Kechiche, the Palme d’Or winning director of “Blue is the Warmest Color,” has been accused of sexual assault by an unnamed actress in France.

A preliminary investigation has been launched following a complaint for sexual assault against the filmmaker filed on Oct. 6 by a 29 year-old actress, according to France’s BFMTV. The alleged aggression took place on June 23 in an apartment located in northern Paris where the actress was having dinner with Kechiche and a friend of his. The actress told the police that she blacked out after having several drinks and woke up on a couch with her pants open while Kechiche was fondling her, according to BFMTV.

Kechiche, who has categorically denied the allegations through his lawyer Jeremy Assous, is currently shooting the sequel of “Mektoub, my Love: Canto Due” which Pathé is co-producing.

The Franco-Tunisian filmmaker was previously criticized in 2013 by Lea Seydoux and Adele Exarchopoulos, the actresses of “Blue is the Warmest Color,” for his harsh working methods and volatile behavior on set which pushed them to their limit. Kechiche also faced a backlash from technicians who complained about his methods during the lengthy shoot of “Blue is the Warmest Color.”

Kechiche is the third high-profile film figure to be accused of sexual misconduct in France, following Luc Besson and Gerard Depardieu.