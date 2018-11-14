‘A Star Is Born’ Cinematographer Matthew Libatique Arrested for Assault

“A Star Is Born” cinematographer Matthew Libatique, who received an Oscar nomination for 2010’s “Black Swan,” was reportedly arrested on Tuesday for assaulting public officials in the city of Bydgoszcz, Poland.

Libatique, who was in town attending the Camerimage Film Festival, allegedly attacked paramedics and police at a hotel where the DP was said to be “staggering,” according to AP and Polish broadcaster TVN24.

“The patient suddenly became aggressive toward medical rescuers, used offensive words and hit the head of the emergency medical team,” Krzysztof Wisniewski, an emergency official, told TVN24.

A paramedic had a tooth broken and other injuries, Wisniewski said.

When police officers arrived at the scene, the cinematographer allegedly attacked them as well, Bydgoszcz city police spokeswoman Monika Chlebicz said.

In a statement, the festival said, “Mr. Libatique was involved in an alleged incident that led to his detention and being held on a potential charge of assaulting a police officer and a paramedic here in Bydgoszcz. This is now a legal matter that the festival is not in a position to discuss. We can make no further comments at this time.”

Libatique’s agent, who is also attending the festival, has not responded to Variety’s request for comment.