You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘A Prophet’ Set for TV Adaptation with CPB Films, Why Not Productions (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Why Not Production

CPB Films’ Marco Cherqui is joining forces with Pascal Caucheteux’s Why Not Productions (“The Sisters’ Brothers”) to produce a TV series adaptation of Jacques Audiard’s “A Prophet.”

Cherqui and Caucheteux had produced together Audiard’s movie which world premiered at the Cannes Festival and won the Grand Jury Prize, going on to be nominated for a foreign-language Oscar and a Golden Globe.

The TV series is being penned by Abdel Raouf Dafri, the high-profile screenwriter of the International Emmy Award-winning “Braquo,” in collaboration with Nicolas Peufaillit. Dafri and Peufaillit previously collaborated on the script of “A Prophet” which Dafri had been developing on his own for years.

Cherqui said the “series will neither be a prequel nor a sequel but rather a reboot” which will, like the feature, follow the trajectory of a young Arab man from an underprivileged suburb who ends up behind bars and becomes a different man. Tahar Rahim played the leading role in Audiard’s movie and delivered a breakthrough performance.

“The series will be different from the film in the same way that Matteo Garrone’s movie “Gomorra” was different from its TV adaptation,” said Cherqui.

Related

It will “reflect the changes that have occurred within French society since Abdel Raouf Dafri started writing the movie in 2004 — the French Arab community is very different from what it was back then, their rapport with religion is much stronger today,” explained the producer, adding that the country has been hit by several terror attacks which will somehow be reflected in the series.

The series will mark the first TV show being produced by Why Not which is best known for working with well-known auteurs, from Audiard to Cristian Mungiu and Arnaud Desplechin.

Joining CPB Films last year, Cherqui is also working on Rebecca Zlotowski’s politically-minded series “Les Sauvages,” an adaptation of Sabri Louatah’s novel, which will go into production in January and is being co-produced by Scarlett Production.

Cherqui’s development slate includes an English-language series about the life of Josephine Baker.

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Film

  • Lithuanian Duo’s Faith Tested in ‘The

    Lithuanian Duo’s Faith Tested in ‘The Cloud’

    CPB Films’ Marco Cherqui is joining forces with Pascal Caucheteux’s Why Not Productions (“The Sisters’ Brothers”) to produce a TV series adaptation of Jacques Audiard’s “A Prophet.” Cherqui and Caucheteux had produced together Audiard’s movie which world premiered at the Cannes Festival and won the Grand Jury Prize, going on to be nominated for a […]

  • 'A Prophet' Set for TV Adaptation

    'A Prophet' Set for TV Adaptation with CPB Films, Why Not Productions (EXCLUSIVE)

    CPB Films’ Marco Cherqui is joining forces with Pascal Caucheteux’s Why Not Productions (“The Sisters’ Brothers”) to produce a TV series adaptation of Jacques Audiard’s “A Prophet.” Cherqui and Caucheteux had produced together Audiard’s movie which world premiered at the Cannes Festival and won the Grand Jury Prize, going on to be nominated for a […]

  • These honored dead

    Young Abe Lincoln Leaps to the Screen in ‘These Honored Dead’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    CPB Films’ Marco Cherqui is joining forces with Pascal Caucheteux’s Why Not Productions (“The Sisters’ Brothers”) to produce a TV series adaptation of Jacques Audiard’s “A Prophet.” Cherqui and Caucheteux had produced together Audiard’s movie which world premiered at the Cannes Festival and won the Grand Jury Prize, going on to be nominated for a […]

  • 1963 U.S. Naval Academy Football Team

    Film News Roundup: 1963 U.S. Naval Academy Football Team to Get Doc Treatment

    CPB Films’ Marco Cherqui is joining forces with Pascal Caucheteux’s Why Not Productions (“The Sisters’ Brothers”) to produce a TV series adaptation of Jacques Audiard’s “A Prophet.” Cherqui and Caucheteux had produced together Audiard’s movie which world premiered at the Cannes Festival and won the Grand Jury Prize, going on to be nominated for a […]

  • 'Shoplifters' Leads Asia Pacific Screen Awards

    'Shoplifters' Leads Asia Pacific Screen Awards Nominations

    CPB Films’ Marco Cherqui is joining forces with Pascal Caucheteux’s Why Not Productions (“The Sisters’ Brothers”) to produce a TV series adaptation of Jacques Audiard’s “A Prophet.” Cherqui and Caucheteux had produced together Audiard’s movie which world premiered at the Cannes Festival and won the Grand Jury Prize, going on to be nominated for a […]

  • Lena Waithe Halle Berry

    Lena Waithe Wants 'Boomerang' Adaptation 'to Change the Face of BET'

    CPB Films’ Marco Cherqui is joining forces with Pascal Caucheteux’s Why Not Productions (“The Sisters’ Brothers”) to produce a TV series adaptation of Jacques Audiard’s “A Prophet.” Cherqui and Caucheteux had produced together Audiard’s movie which world premiered at the Cannes Festival and won the Grand Jury Prize, going on to be nominated for a […]

  • Rob Bredow, SVP, executive director and

    ILM's Rob Bredow on 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' and the Future of VFX

    CPB Films’ Marco Cherqui is joining forces with Pascal Caucheteux’s Why Not Productions (“The Sisters’ Brothers”) to produce a TV series adaptation of Jacques Audiard’s “A Prophet.” Cherqui and Caucheteux had produced together Audiard’s movie which world premiered at the Cannes Festival and won the Grand Jury Prize, going on to be nominated for a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad