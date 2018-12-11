×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

8horses Producer Tolga Dilsiz Talks Eurimages Award Winner ‘The Jungle’ at Ventana Sur

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: 8Horses

Swiss director Matthias Huser, whose 2014 Kaurismaki-ish debut, “They Chased Me Through Arizona” drew fans at Locarno, is with his 8horses producer Tolga Dilsiz participating in Ventana Sur’s project section, where the two are looking to court potential co-producers on their upcoming feature, “The Jungle.”

At September’s San Sebastian Festival, the project won the Co-production Forum’s Eurimages Development Award. The win followed a San Sebastián Festival where the Swiss production collective 8horses also had the European première of “The Innocent,” screening in main competition.

“The Jungle” is the story of a dying Swiss hippie who decades before moved to the Honduran rainforest in an attempt to protect the land from corporate and industrial interests. His now-adult daughter will return to the land and the home where she grew up, to see her father before he dies.

The two will struggle with long-dormant issues in their relationship, as well as the more practical matter of what will happen to their little patch of the jungle when the father is no longer around to protect it.

Related

Dilsiz talked with Variety about the status of the project, the themes it will explore and responsible filmmaking.

Can you update us on what is happening at 8horses?

So we have four films in development right now and one co-production coming out. All four of the projects are by directors who are part of our collective, and part of the company as well. But the truth is I have very few details about most of those because at 8horses we build project groups, and those groups work very creatively autonomously. We share ideas and plans, discuss and develop those ideas there, but I’m not always part of those sessions. But there is one project that I’m very involved in, and that is “The Jungle.”

How is that project developing?

Well we went to the San Sebastian Co-production Forum and won the Eurimages Award there, and then got invited to Ventana Sur. As the lead producer I’m really happy with where we are. This is like a near-perfect situation to develop a project, and we are still at an early stage, we still haven’t finished a real first draft. Right now we are going back and forth between Matthias’ final treatment and a first draft, and will finish the draft by the end of the year. From the producer’s side I’m super happy that we were able to take part in all those initiatives, programs and workshops, which demonstrate international interest, and are all international.

Can you share some details about “The Jungle”?

Matthias is able to discuss all these themes, property, patriarchy, patrimony and colonialism, in a narrative way that isn’t too cerebral. It doesn’t flood your brain and make it difficult to understand. He plays with all these topics, but I think his biggest talent is, and you can see this in “They Chased Me Through Arizona,” he’s able to tell a story in a… I don’t want to say simple, but in such an easy way. He has such a good flow and he works well with the characters.

One appealing part of this project seems to be the relationship between the father and daughter. Although somewhat estranged, they don’t seem hostile towards one another.

From the story you can imagine there were some fights and discussions in their past, but I would say it’s normal family confrontation that happens, it’s not hostility. She grew up in the jungle as a child and young teenager, and as a child everything had a magical aura for her. But then as a teenager she gets bored there, which is also very normal, you know? She wants to see something else, so she goes back to Switzerland to study.

And what kind of co-producers are you looking for?

It’s not all about financial co-producing. I think on a co-producing level where we want to share more is content, ideas, expertise, and knowledge. And, importantly, experience in shooting in the jungle. You need enough manpower to do everything in the jungle, there’s no question about that. Everything will be difficult there. Although, we won’t spend eight weeks in the deepest jungle or anything like that. There is also social responsibility as a film production no matter where you come from. We don’t dare let our work leave behind negative marks.

CREDIT: 8Horses

Popular on Variety

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

More Film

  • Eurimages Winning Project ‘The Jungle’ At

    8horses Producer Tolga Dilsiz Talks Eurimages Award Winner ‘The Jungle’ at Ventana Sur

    Swiss director Matthias Huser, whose 2014 Kaurismaki-ish debut, “They Chased Me Through Arizona” drew fans at Locarno, is with his 8horses producer Tolga Dilsiz participating in Ventana Sur’s project section, where the two are looking to court potential co-producers on their upcoming feature, “The Jungle.” At September’s San Sebastian Festival, the project won the Co-production [...]

  • Veteran thesp adds voice to Federico

    Oscar-Nominated Argentine Actress Norma Aleandro Heads to ‘Paradise’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Oscar-nominated Argentine actress Norma Aleandro will add her voice to “The Paradise” (El Paraiso), a noirish 2.5D animated feature directed by Federico Moreno Breser. Produced by Fernando Sirianni’s Nomad VFX, the project will take part in the Animation! Pitching Sessions in Ventana Sur this week. Set in 1920s Rosario – a city known as the [...]

  • Yellow Vests anti government protests with

    French Box Office Takes a Hit From 'Yellow Vests' Protests

    The violent “Yellow Vests” protests that have rocked France in recent weeks have also hit the movie business, dragging down local box-office performance in spite of several hit titles such as “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Le Grand Bain.” In Paris, where demonstrators rioted on three consecutive Saturdays, theatrical admissions recorded on Dec. 8 were about 20% lower than [...]

  • Oscars: 10 Standouts for This Year’s

    Oscars: 10 Standouts for This Year’s Best Picture Race

    With all of this year’s Oscar narratives thoroughly dissected and each of the contenders mapped out, it’s time for the first real assessment of this season’s best picture race in this space. Below are the top 10 players as we see it, with nominations just over a month away. (Also check out In Contention’s full [...]

  • Charles S Cohen Landmark Cinemas

    Charles S. Cohen on Plans for the Newly Acquired Landmark Theatres

    After seven years coveting fellow billionaire Mark Cuban’s Landmark Theatres, distributor, producer and real estate magnate Charles S. Cohen can finally call the chain of U.S. movie houses his own. Purchased for an undisclosed price last week following a seven-month negotiation, Cohen Media Group walked away with 52 theaters housing 252 screens in 20 markets, [...]

  • ‘Lost Paradise,’ ‘Ajooma,’ ‘Dogmen’ win Project

    IFFAM: ‘Lost Paradise,’ ‘Ajooma,’ ‘Dogmen’ win Project Market Awards

    “Lost Paradise,” from Macau and Hong Kong, won the best project award at the 3rd International Film Festival & Awards Macao’s project market. To be directed by Tracy Choi Ian-sin and produced by Lai Ching-man, the film will look at a girl’s breakdown after sexual harassment. The story is to be told from the point [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad