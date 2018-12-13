1844 Ent. Acquires North America on Alejandro Fadel’s ‘Murder Me, Monster’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Picture Tree Intl. is on board as the sales agent for “The Ground Beneath My Feet” (Der Boden Unter Den Füssen), which the Berlin Film Festival revealed Thursday will be in its main competition section. The Austrian drama, directed by Marie Kreutzer, stars Valerie Pachner, Mavie Hörbiger and Pia Hierzegger. Related Animation!: Costa Rica's Osopez [...]
Canada-born with roots in Uruguay, Croatia and Argentina, Katherine Jerkovic split her childhood between Belgium and Uruguay. At 18, she settled in Montreal and studied film at Concordia University. After a few shorts ("The Winter's Keeper") and some video-installations, she has finished her first feature, "Roads in February."
BUENOS AIRES — 1844 Entertainment, an emerging player on the U.S. distribution scene, has acquired North American rights to Argentine writer-director Alejandro Fadel's "Muere monstruo muere" ("Murder Me, Monster"), sold by The Match Factory. The deal was negotiated by 1844 Entertainment's Tommaso Cerqueglini, The Match Factory's Michael Weber and Thania Dimitrakopoulou.
Online platform Filmarket Hub is bowing its first event in Latin America, teaming with one of the region's biggest festivals, Mexico's Guadalajara Intl. Film Festival (FICG), to take it into the premium drama series age. It is the festival's first big event dedicated to made-for-TV content.
China's Bona Film Group is co-financing Brad Pitt space adventure "Ad Astra," one of several films in a strong slate of international movies the company plans to release in the Middle Kingdom over the next year.
In today's film news roundup, "Aquaman" sets a pre-sales record, "Bohemian Rhapsody" hits a milestone, and SAG-AFTRA promotes four executives.
Spain's Quirino Awards, Argentina's Animation! and Mexico's Pixelatl Festival, three key events in Ibero-American animation, will join forces to create La Liga (The League), as announced Wednesday at an Animation! round table hosted by the Quirino Awards, titled "Iberoamerican Alliance Models."