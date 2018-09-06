Israeli Drama ‘Working Woman’ Lands at Zeitgeist, Kino Lorber

Zeitgeist Films in association with Kino Lorber has acquired all North American rights to Israeli director Michal Aviad’s drama “Working Woman.”

The movie will have its international premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in the Contemporary World Cinema section. A spring release is anticipated.

“Working Woman” is set in Jerusalem and centers around a hardworking, talented and ambitious woman named Orna who faces increasing sexual harassment at work, which soon affects her entire life. Her boss appreciates and promotes her, while making inappropriate advances. Her husband struggles to keep his new restaurant afloat and Orna becomes the main breadwinner for their three children.

“I wanted to closely examine the convoluted, often gray area of routine sexual harassment in the workplace,” said Aviad. “I hope that viewers, women and men, will come out of the film with a deeper understanding of how and why sexual harassment continues to be so persistent in today’s world.”

The deal for “Working Woman” was negotiated by Richard Lorber of Kino Lorber, Emily Russo of Zeitgeist Films with Maren Kroyman and Aleksandra Abykova of M-Appeal World Sales.