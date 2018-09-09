Women Filmmakers Honored at Toronto With Birks Diamond Tribute

By

Jennie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: 1996-98 AccuSoft Inc., All right

Before walking the red carpet Sept. 11 for the world premiere of her third feature, the Sasheer Zamata-starring pic “The Weekend,” pictured above, Toronto-born writer-director Stella Meghie was feted with five other Canadian cinema artists at the sixth annual Birks Diamond Tribute to the Year’s Women in Film, co-presented with partner Telefilm Canada at a splashy private event Sept. 10.

Meghie, whose debut comedy “Jean of the Jones” screened here in 2016, and Quebec director Jeanne Leblanc, now at work on her second feature, “Les notres,” are honored in the Emerging Talent category, which was added this year.

Now based in L.A., Meghie, who is also an ambassador for TIFF’s Share Her Journey initiative, welcomes these kind of opportunities. “For the most part I try to stay focused on the work,” she told Variety, “But I’m happy to lend my voice and talk about the state of where women are in the industry and where we deserve to be.”

Other Tribute honorees include veteran screenwriter Susan Coyne (“Mozart in the Jungle”), documentarian Nettie Wild, Quebec actress Pascale Bussieres and screen veteran Tantoo Cardinal, whose 48-year career includes “Dances With Wolves” and no less than three pics in this year’s festival — Miranda de Pencier’s “The Grizzlies,” Don McKellar’s “Through Black Spruce” and Darlene Naponse’s “Falls Around Her,” which marks first starring role in a feature.

Related

For the first time this year, Tribute honorees will receive cash award from Birks, as opposed to diamonds as was done in previous years. “Telefilm and Birks have an open dialogue and the event has evolved for six years,” said Telefilm executive director Crista Dickenson, who joined the government funding agency last month. “And condensing the list to six (from 12) this year gives the honorees greater visibility on the red carpet and an opportunity to make short remarks at the event.”

Diamonds may still be a girl’s best friend, but when it comes down to it, women in film need money and a platform to share their stories.

Popular on Variety

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

More Film

  • Women Filmmakers Honored at Toronto With

    Women Filmmakers Honored at Toronto With Birks Diamond Tribute

    Before walking the red carpet Sept. 11 for the world premiere of her third feature, the Sasheer Zamata-starring pic “The Weekend,” pictured above, Toronto-born writer-director Stella Meghie was feted with five other Canadian cinema artists at the sixth annual Birks Diamond Tribute to the Year’s Women in Film, co-presented with partner Telefilm Canada at a […]

  • ASF_D17_PI_04344.ARW

    Film Review: 'A Simple Favor'

    Before walking the red carpet Sept. 11 for the world premiere of her third feature, the Sasheer Zamata-starring pic “The Weekend,” pictured above, Toronto-born writer-director Stella Meghie was feted with five other Canadian cinema artists at the sixth annual Birks Diamond Tribute to the Year’s Women in Film, co-presented with partner Telefilm Canada at a […]

  • Penelope CruzVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Penelope Cruz on What's Changed in Hollywood Since Time's Up

    Before walking the red carpet Sept. 11 for the world premiere of her third feature, the Sasheer Zamata-starring pic “The Weekend,” pictured above, Toronto-born writer-director Stella Meghie was feted with five other Canadian cinema artists at the sixth annual Birks Diamond Tribute to the Year’s Women in Film, co-presented with partner Telefilm Canada at a […]

  • 'Wild Rose' Nabbed by Neon

    Toronto: Neon Nabs 'Wild Rose'

    Before walking the red carpet Sept. 11 for the world premiere of her third feature, the Sasheer Zamata-starring pic “The Weekend,” pictured above, Toronto-born writer-director Stella Meghie was feted with five other Canadian cinema artists at the sixth annual Birks Diamond Tribute to the Year’s Women in Film, co-presented with partner Telefilm Canada at a […]

  • Toronto Docs Tackles Politics and Current

    Toronto Docs Tackle Politics and Current Affairs

    Before walking the red carpet Sept. 11 for the world premiere of her third feature, the Sasheer Zamata-starring pic “The Weekend,” pictured above, Toronto-born writer-director Stella Meghie was feted with five other Canadian cinema artists at the sixth annual Birks Diamond Tribute to the Year’s Women in Film, co-presented with partner Telefilm Canada at a […]

  • 'Tel Aviv on Fire' Review

    Venice Film Review: 'Tel Aviv on Fire'

    Before walking the red carpet Sept. 11 for the world premiere of her third feature, the Sasheer Zamata-starring pic “The Weekend,” pictured above, Toronto-born writer-director Stella Meghie was feted with five other Canadian cinema artists at the sixth annual Birks Diamond Tribute to the Year’s Women in Film, co-presented with partner Telefilm Canada at a […]

  • Michael K. Williams attends a gala

    Michael K. Williams Still Wants to Be Part of the 'Star Wars' Franchise

    Before walking the red carpet Sept. 11 for the world premiere of her third feature, the Sasheer Zamata-starring pic “The Weekend,” pictured above, Toronto-born writer-director Stella Meghie was feted with five other Canadian cinema artists at the sixth annual Birks Diamond Tribute to the Year’s Women in Film, co-presented with partner Telefilm Canada at a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad