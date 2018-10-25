Wim Wenders on Pope Francis: ‘Courageous, Fearless, Extremely Honest

In making his latest work, “Pope Francis: A Man of His Word,” which screens at this year’s Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival, German director Wim Wenders was inspired by qualities that seem rare among leaders in today’s world. “He’s an extraordinary man – at this moment one of the few men on the planet, […]
In making his latest work, “Pope Francis: A Man of His Word,” which screens at this year’s Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival, German director Wim Wenders was inspired by qualities that seem rare among leaders in today’s world. “He’s an extraordinary man – at this moment one of the few men on the planet, […]
In making his latest work, “Pope Francis: A Man of His Word,” which screens at this year’s Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival, German director Wim Wenders was inspired by qualities that seem rare among leaders in today’s world. “He’s an extraordinary man – at this moment one of the few men on the planet, […]
In making his latest work, “Pope Francis: A Man of His Word,” which screens at this year’s Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival, German director Wim Wenders was inspired by qualities that seem rare among leaders in today’s world. “He’s an extraordinary man – at this moment one of the few men on the planet, […]
In making his latest work, “Pope Francis: A Man of His Word,” which screens at this year’s Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival, German director Wim Wenders was inspired by qualities that seem rare among leaders in today’s world. “He’s an extraordinary man – at this moment one of the few men on the planet, […]
In making his latest work, “Pope Francis: A Man of His Word,” which screens at this year’s Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival, German director Wim Wenders was inspired by qualities that seem rare among leaders in today’s world. “He’s an extraordinary man – at this moment one of the few men on the planet, […]
In making his latest work, “Pope Francis: A Man of His Word,” which screens at this year’s Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival, German director Wim Wenders was inspired by qualities that seem rare among leaders in today’s world. “He’s an extraordinary man – at this moment one of the few men on the planet, […]