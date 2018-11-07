‘Walker, Texas Ranger’s’ Aaron Norris, Sheree J. Wilson Team with Ani Kyd Wolf, Buffalo 8 on ‘Peace River’ (EXCLUSIVE)

MEXICO CITY — TV producer Aaron Norris, showrunner of “Walker, Texas Ranger,” is teaming with Buffalo 8, producer of Spike Lee’s Netflix original “Rodney King,” to produce “Peace River,” a one-hour drama series set on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Norris (“I Love You Phillip Morris”), created the series with Sheree J. Wilson – “Dallas’” April Stevens Ewing and star with Chuck Norris on the entire eight-year run of “Walker, Texas Ranger” – and writer-producer Ani Kyd Wolf, CEO of Canadian production company Sugar Skull.

Described by Buffalo 8 as “timely” in a press statement, “Peace River” turns on a former big city vice cop who, after her husband is killed, packs up her kids and returns to her childhood home, the small border town of Peace River. But going back home is not as simple as she imagined.

Norris, Wolf and Wilson executive produce, along with Matthew Helderman and Peabody Award winner Steven Adams for Buffalo 8.

“‘Peace River’ is emblematic of our times, a TV series which dramatizes the challenges of living in a tough border town, featuring a family rising to those challenges with grit, dignity, and a humanity that epitomizes the American spirit,” said Norris.

That hints that “Peace River” may be aiming to repeat one key achievement of “Walker, Texas Ranger”: An series which has action but is also family entertainment.

The youngest brother of Chuck Norris, and the star of HBO film “Overkill,” Aaron Norris is currently producing and directing “Maximum Speed,” a high-speed stock-car racing film set in Texas.

Directed by Lee, “Rodney King” is an acclaimed filmed record of a 2014 one-man stage show by the actor-writer Roger Guenveur Smith, Lee’s most frequent actor collaborator, about King’s beating and its aftermath, for Los Angeles and for King.

Ani Kyd Wolf has five series in development at Sugar Skull. It is also producing five feature films including “Myte,” with director Tim Russ, “The Silent Natural,” directed by David Risotto, and the documentary “Forest For The Trees” with award-winning war photo-journalist Rita Leistner.