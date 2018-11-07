You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Walker, Texas Ranger’s’ Aaron Norris, Sheree J. Wilson Team with Ani Kyd Wolf, Buffalo 8 on ‘Peace River’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All

MEXICO CITY — TV producer Aaron Norris, showrunner of “Walker, Texas Ranger,” is teaming with Buffalo 8, producer of Spike Lee’s Netflix original “Rodney King,” to produce “Peace River,” a one-hour drama series set on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Norris (“I Love You Phillip Morris”), created the series with Sheree J. Wilson – “Dallas’” April Stevens Ewing and star with Chuck Norris on the entire eight-year run of “Walker, Texas Ranger” – and writer-producer Ani Kyd Wolf, CEO of Canadian production company Sugar Skull.

Described by Buffalo 8 as “timely” in a press statement, “Peace River” turns on a former big city vice cop who, after her husband is killed, packs up her kids and returns to her childhood home, the small border town of Peace River. But going back home is not as simple as she imagined.

Norris, Wolf and Wilson executive produce, along with Matthew Helderman and Peabody Award winner Steven Adams for Buffalo 8.

“‘Peace River’ is emblematic of our times, a TV series which dramatizes the challenges of living in a tough border town, featuring a family rising to those challenges with grit, dignity, and a humanity that epitomizes the American spirit,” said Norris.

Related

That hints that “Peace River” may be aiming to repeat one key achievement of “Walker, Texas Ranger”: An series which has action but is also family entertainment.

The youngest brother of Chuck Norris, and the star of HBO film “Overkill,” Aaron Norris is currently producing and directing “Maximum Speed,” a high-speed stock-car racing film set in Texas.

Directed by Lee, “Rodney King” is an acclaimed filmed record of a 2014 one-man stage show by the actor-writer Roger Guenveur Smith, Lee’s most frequent actor collaborator, about King’s beating and its aftermath, for Los Angeles and for King.

Ani Kyd Wolf has five series in development at Sugar Skull. It is also producing five feature films including “Myte,” with director Tim Russ, “The Silent Natural,” directed by David Risotto, and the documentary “Forest For The Trees” with award-winning war photo-journalist Rita Leistner.

Popular on Variety

  • Constance Wu

    Constance Wu, Natalie Portman, Gina Rodriguez Want You to Vote

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

More Film

  • Aaron Norris Sheree J. Wilson Ani

    ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’s’ Aaron Norris, Sheree J. Wilson Team with Ani Kyd Wolf, Buffalo 8 on ‘Peace River’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    MEXICO CITY — TV producer Aaron Norris, showrunner of “Walker, Texas Ranger,” is teaming with Buffalo 8, producer of Spike Lee’s Netflix original “Rodney King,” to produce “Peace River,” a one-hour drama series set on the U.S.-Mexico border. Norris (“I Love You Phillip Morris”), created the series with Sheree J. Wilson – “Dallas’” April Stevens […]

  • Rupert MurdochAllen & Company Sun Valley

    Fox Quarterly Earnings Climb As Disney Deal Looms

    MEXICO CITY — TV producer Aaron Norris, showrunner of “Walker, Texas Ranger,” is teaming with Buffalo 8, producer of Spike Lee’s Netflix original “Rodney King,” to produce “Peace River,” a one-hour drama series set on the U.S.-Mexico border. Norris (“I Love You Phillip Morris”), created the series with Sheree J. Wilson – “Dallas’” April Stevens […]

  • Fernando Frias on ‘I’m No Longer

    Mexico’s Fernando Frias on ‘I’m No Longer Here,’ Globalization, Hybrids

    MEXICO CITY — TV producer Aaron Norris, showrunner of “Walker, Texas Ranger,” is teaming with Buffalo 8, producer of Spike Lee’s Netflix original “Rodney King,” to produce “Peace River,” a one-hour drama series set on the U.S.-Mexico border. Norris (“I Love You Phillip Morris”), created the series with Sheree J. Wilson – “Dallas’” April Stevens […]

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum Booed, Removed at L.A.'s Israel Film Festival After Anti-Trump Comments

    MEXICO CITY — TV producer Aaron Norris, showrunner of “Walker, Texas Ranger,” is teaming with Buffalo 8, producer of Spike Lee’s Netflix original “Rodney King,” to produce “Peace River,” a one-hour drama series set on the U.S.-Mexico border. Norris (“I Love You Phillip Morris”), created the series with Sheree J. Wilson – “Dallas’” April Stevens […]

  • Breaking Bad

    'Breaking Bad' Movie in the Works With Series Creator Vince Gilligan

    MEXICO CITY — TV producer Aaron Norris, showrunner of “Walker, Texas Ranger,” is teaming with Buffalo 8, producer of Spike Lee’s Netflix original “Rodney King,” to produce “Peace River,” a one-hour drama series set on the U.S.-Mexico border. Norris (“I Love You Phillip Morris”), created the series with Sheree J. Wilson – “Dallas’” April Stevens […]

  • Tom Berenger

    Film News Roundup: Tom Berenger to Star in Crime Thriller 'Allagash'

    MEXICO CITY — TV producer Aaron Norris, showrunner of “Walker, Texas Ranger,” is teaming with Buffalo 8, producer of Spike Lee’s Netflix original “Rodney King,” to produce “Peace River,” a one-hour drama series set on the U.S.-Mexico border. Norris (“I Love You Phillip Morris”), created the series with Sheree J. Wilson – “Dallas’” April Stevens […]

  • The Front runner

    'Front Runner' Director Jason Reitman Explains How Gary Hart Changed Elections Forever

    MEXICO CITY — TV producer Aaron Norris, showrunner of “Walker, Texas Ranger,” is teaming with Buffalo 8, producer of Spike Lee’s Netflix original “Rodney King,” to produce “Peace River,” a one-hour drama series set on the U.S.-Mexico border. Norris (“I Love You Phillip Morris”), created the series with Sheree J. Wilson – “Dallas’” April Stevens […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad