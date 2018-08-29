Venice Blasts Off as ‘First Man’ Dazzles, Redgrave Charms

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ryan Gosling'First Man' premiere and Opening Ceremony, Arrivals, 75th Venice International Film Festival, Italy - 29 Aug 2018
CREDIT: Awakening/REX/Shutterstock

The Venice Film Festival had a successful blast-off Wednesday with Damien Chazelle’s space epic “First Man” — starring Ryan Gosling as astronaut Neil Armstrong dazzling its first viewers and scoring rave reviews.

The glowing critical response went out around the world just as Gosling and co-star Claire Foy were sending fans and paparazzi into a frenzy on the red carpet.

To counter potential digital era drawbacks Venice this year placed an embargo on posting reviews until a film’s public screening takes place. But given the all-around response to “First Man” earlier verdicts would not have posed a problem. Variety critic Owen Gleiberman called it a “turbulently spectacular and enthralling drama,” confirming awards buzz generated by the pic in April when Universal showed footage at CinemaCon.

During the opening ceremony, before the “First Man” gala screening, Venice Biennale President Paolo Baratta greeted Chazelle with a warm “Welcome back!.” “First Man,” which is in competition, marks the second opening-night Venice bow for the 33-year-old director after his “La La Land,” which kicked off the festival in 2016 before sailing into the awards season and earning him an Oscar for best director.

Related

The highlight of the fest’s customary bare bones opening ceremony was Vanessa Redgrave cheered with a standing ovation when she received a lifetime achievement Golden Lion. Speaking in Italian, Redgrave praised the festival as “really being about the art of cinema” and said that one of the things she loves about Venice are American author Donna Leon’s Venice-set murder mysteries.

Redgrave was accompanied by Italian actor Franco Nero, her second husband, whom she met when they played Lancelot and Guinevere in the film musical “Camelot,” a clip of which appeared in her moving career summary showreel.

As part of the Redgrave tribute Venice is also hosting a special screening of her latest film, Venice-set “The Aspern Papers,” a first feature by French director Julien Landais adapted from the novella by Henry James.

“First Man” will be followed by a rapid succession of hotly anticipated titles in the next few days, including Alfonso Cuaron’s semi-autobiographical “Roma,” shot in black and white; Yorgos Lanthimos’ offbeat costumer, “The Favourite”; Bradley Cooper’s remake of “A Star Is Born,” starring himself and Lady Gaga making her big-screen debut; and Jacques Audiard’s Oregon-set Western, “The Sisters Brothers,” in which Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly play two notorious assassins.

Jury president Guillermo Del Toro at the end of the closing ceremony praised this year’s selection as “incredibly rich and powerful,” noting that the nine-member jury has a difficult task. But he gave directors of the 21 pics competing for the Golden Lion his “personal guarantee” about “the seriousness with which we will conduct the business of analyzing, discussing and fighting for these movies.”

The fest runs through Sept. 8.

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

More Film

  • Alec Baldwin

    Alec Baldwin Drops Out of 'Joker' Movie

    The Venice Film Festival had a successful blast-off Wednesday with Damien Chazelle’s space epic “First Man” — starring Ryan Gosling as astronaut Neil Armstrong dazzling its first viewers and scoring rave reviews. The glowing critical response went out around the world just as Gosling and co-star Claire Foy were sending fans and paparazzi into a […]

  • Zev Foreman

    Zev Foreman Joins Entertainment One as President of Film Production

    The Venice Film Festival had a successful blast-off Wednesday with Damien Chazelle’s space epic “First Man” — starring Ryan Gosling as astronaut Neil Armstrong dazzling its first viewers and scoring rave reviews. The glowing critical response went out around the world just as Gosling and co-star Claire Foy were sending fans and paparazzi into a […]

  • Ryan Gosling'First Man' premiere and Opening

    Venice Blasts Off as 'First Man' Dazzles, Redgrave Charms

    The Venice Film Festival had a successful blast-off Wednesday with Damien Chazelle’s space epic “First Man” — starring Ryan Gosling as astronaut Neil Armstrong dazzling its first viewers and scoring rave reviews. The glowing critical response went out around the world just as Gosling and co-star Claire Foy were sending fans and paparazzi into a […]

  • Schindler's List

    Steven Spielberg's Restored 'Schindler's List' Gets Limited Theatrical Release

    The Venice Film Festival had a successful blast-off Wednesday with Damien Chazelle’s space epic “First Man” — starring Ryan Gosling as astronaut Neil Armstrong dazzling its first viewers and scoring rave reviews. The glowing critical response went out around the world just as Gosling and co-star Claire Foy were sending fans and paparazzi into a […]

  • Kristin Cotich Leaving MGM Post as

    MGM's Kristin Cotich Leaving Communication Post

    The Venice Film Festival had a successful blast-off Wednesday with Damien Chazelle’s space epic “First Man” — starring Ryan Gosling as astronaut Neil Armstrong dazzling its first viewers and scoring rave reviews. The glowing critical response went out around the world just as Gosling and co-star Claire Foy were sending fans and paparazzi into a […]

  • Trailer for Orson Welles 'The Other

    'Other Side of the Wind' Trailer Gives First Look at Orson Welles' Final Film

    The Venice Film Festival had a successful blast-off Wednesday with Damien Chazelle’s space epic “First Man” — starring Ryan Gosling as astronaut Neil Armstrong dazzling its first viewers and scoring rave reviews. The glowing critical response went out around the world just as Gosling and co-star Claire Foy were sending fans and paparazzi into a […]

  • Jennifer Garner Peppermint

    Jennifer Garner in 'Peppermint': 'You Feel Her Pain Every Time She Takes a Punch'

    The Venice Film Festival had a successful blast-off Wednesday with Damien Chazelle’s space epic “First Man” — starring Ryan Gosling as astronaut Neil Armstrong dazzling its first viewers and scoring rave reviews. The glowing critical response went out around the world just as Gosling and co-star Claire Foy were sending fans and paparazzi into a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad