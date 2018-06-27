Variety Honors Artisans at 2018 Karlovy Vary Film Fest

The Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival will once again present Artisans in Focus, a track launched last year to target the crafts of filmmaking and give due credit to the below-the-line community.

Hosted by Variety, Artisans in Focus will host a panel discussion at 4 p.m. July 3, moderated by Peter Caranicas, managing editor, features. At the session, several renowned department heads whose work has had a major impact on the art of filmmaking will discuss their collaborations with producers, directors, actors — and with each other.

So far, two participants have been confirmed: editor Jana Vlckova (“Normalization,” “Filthy,” “When the War Comes”) and cinematographer Matthias Grunsky (“Computer Chess,” “Infinity Baby,” “Support the Girls”). Additional panelists will be announced before the event.

“Legendary film stars and great auteurs of global cinema are regularly celebrated, but the geniuses behind the camera also deserve the spotlight,” says Variety VP and executive editor Steven Gaydos. “Artisans in Focus was created to give a greater voice to the individuals who create the images, sounds and magic of movies.”

Artisans in Focus is produced in partnership with Barrandov Studio and Czech Anglo Prods.

Based in Prague, Barrandov Studio is the largest film and TV studio in the Czech Republic and one of the largest in Europe. Czech Anglo Prods., also in Prague, is a full-service film production and co-production company.