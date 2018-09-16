‘Green Book’ Takes Toronto Film Festival’s 2018 People’s Choice Award

Toronto Film Festival’s audience prize positions Peter Farrelly’s “Green Book” in prime Oscar territory — five audience award winners have gone on to capture best picture, including “Slumdog Millionaire,” “12 Years a Slave,” “The King’s Speech,” “American Beauty” and “Chariots of Fire.” In 2016, the prize went to “La La Land,” while last year’s award went to “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” Both were nominated for best picture.

Peter Debruge wrote in his review of “Green Book” for Variety: “Featuring a pair of terrific performances by Viggo Mortensen as a goombah with a heart of gold and Mahershala Ali as multilingual composer-musician Don Shirley, the story may be unique, yet it goes pretty much exactly the way you might expect, with one huge twist: The credits read “Directed by Peter Farrelly” — which means this feel-good tour through American bigotry was made by one-half of the sibling duo responsible for “Dumb and Dumber” and “There’s Something About Mary.”

See the full list of awards below.

Best Canadian Short Film: “Brotherhood,” Meryam Joobeur

Best Short Film: “The Field,” Sandhya Suri

City of Toronto Award for Best Canadian First Feature Film: “Roads in February,” Katherine Jerkovic

Canada Goose Award for Best Canadian Feature Film: “The Fireflies Are Gone,” Sebastien Pilote

FIPRESCI Prize for Discovery: “Float Like A Butterfly,” Carmel Winters

FIPRESCI Prize for Special Presentations: “Skin,” Guy Nattiv

Eurimages Audentia Award for Best Female Director: Aäläm-Wärqe Davidian, “Fig Tree”

NETPAC Award: “The Third Wife,” Ash Mayfair (Vietnam)

Toronto Platform Prize: “City of Last Things,” Wi Ding Ho

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS

Grolsch People’s Choice Midnight Madness Award: “The Man Who Feels No Pain,” Vasan Bala

Grolsch People’s Choice Documentary Award: “Free Solo,” E. Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin

Grolsch People’s Choice Award: “Green Book,” Peter Farrelly

