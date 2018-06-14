Tessa Thompson-Lily James Western ‘Little Woods’ Bought by Neon

Neon has acquired North American rights to Nia DaCosta’s debut film “Little Woods,” which premiered in April at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Written and directed by DaCosta, the film is a reimagining of the traditional western film as told from the female perspective.

It stars Tessa Thompson and Lily James in the story of two sisters, driven to work outside the law to better their lives. For years, one has illicitly helped the struggling residents of her North Dakota oil boomtown access Canadian health care and medication. When the authorities catch on, she plans to abandon her crusade, only to be dragged in even deeper after a desperate plea for help from her sister.

Luke Kirby, James Badge Dale, and Lance Reddick also star. Rachael Fung, Gabrielle Nadig, and Tim Headington produced. “Little Woods” is executive produced by Lia Buman, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger, Tom Dolby, Susanne Filkins, Abdi Nazemian, David S. Stone, David Boies III, John Boccardo, Derek Esplin, and Thompson.

The film was supported by the Sundance Institute, the San Francisco Film Society, and the Time Warner Foundation. DaCosta is represented CAA; Management 360; Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano; and Casarotto Ramsay & Associates Limited.

The deal was negotiated by Neon and CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers.