×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jay Duplass to Judge 2019 Sun Valley Film Fest Film Lab

By
Malina Saval

Associate Editor, Features

Malina's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jay DuplassDamsel film premiere arrivals in Hollywood, USA - 13 Jun 2018US writer/director Jay Duplass arrives for the premiere of the film 'Damsel' at the ArcLight Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 13 June 2018.
CREDIT: Paul Buck/EPA-EFE/REX/Shuttersto

The Sun Valley Film Festival will kick off its eighth edition March 13-17 in the Idaho ski resort town. More than 60 films will be screened at the festival, which also includes Coffee Talks (Gwyneth Paltrow was a guest speaker last year), a screenwriters lab and awards bash.

Variety is a media partner of the fest’s competitive Film Lab, now in its sixth year, with Emmy-winning producer and filmmaker Jay Duplass (“Transparent,” “Togetherness”) serving as judge of the competition, in which filmmakers of films-in-progress compete. The director and producer of the winning work-in-progress film will receive travel, lodging and insider access during the fest, where their film will be screen-tested for SVFF audiences. After receiving festival audience feedback, the filmmakers will screen-test the film in front of select audiences before locking and completing the picture with Los Angeles-based post-production company The Farm Group, who will provide up to $185,000 in services. Tito’s Handmade Vodka is a sponsor of the program.

“The Film Lab provides vitalizing encouragement and practical support to emerging and established filmmakers as they ready their film for audiences,” says Sun Valley Film Festival director Teddy Grennan. “Through access to these rare opportunities, industry expert guidance, financial support and unique platforms for showcasing their work, The Film Lab, and sponsors like Tito’s Handmade Vodka, helps films in their final stages cross the finish line.”

Filmmakers are invited to submit work-in-progress films in the final stages of post-production. The deadline for submissions is February 22. Full details regarding submissions, requirements and deadlines can be found here.

Popular on Variety

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

More Film

  • Sundance Film Festival Placeholder

    Sundance Film Festival Adds Movies Starring Dakota Johnson, Demi Moore, Mark Duplass

    The Sundance Film Festival has added the world premieres of Dakota Johnson-Armie Hammer’s “Wounds” and Demi Moore-Ed Helms’ “Corporate Animals” to its lineup. Both movies have been added to the midnight section. “Wounds” is a horror-thriller focusing on the disturbing aftermath of a bartender in New Orleans picking up a phone left behind at his [...]

  • Roma BTS

    Watch a Scene From Alfonso Cuaron's 'Roma' (EXCLUSIVE)

    If you’ve seen Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma,” you’ll recall how the Oscar-winning director handles the arrival of the family patriarch in the film at the end of a long day. It’s treated as such an event, the shards of Cuaron’s memories conjuring the imagery: a cigarette-wielding hand shifting a chugging Ford Galaxie 500 into drive and [...]

  • Jay DuplassDamsel film premiere arrivals in

    Jay Duplass to Judge 2019 Sun Valley Film Fest Film Lab

    The Sun Valley Film Festival will kick off its eighth edition March 13-17 in the Idaho ski resort town. More than 60 films will be screened at the festival, which also includes Coffee Talks (Gwyneth Paltrow was a guest speaker last year), a screenwriters lab and awards bash. Variety is a media partner of the [...]

  • Photo by Carlos Somonte

    Netflix Sets Alfonso Cuaron's 'Roma' for 70mm Release in Seven Cities

    Netflix has set Alfonso Cuarón’s awards contender “Roma” for a 70 millimeter release in seven North American cities over the next month. The 70mm presentation has already been showing in Toronto at the Bell TIFF Lightbox. It will also screen in Austin, Chicago, Hartford, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco. “’Roma’ is designed to [...]

  • Oscars Placeholder Black and White

    Listen: What Films and Performances Are Stirring the Most Oscar Buzz?

    PLAYBACK is a Variety / iHeartRadio podcast bringing you conversations with the talents behind many of today’s hottest films. New episodes air every Thursday. The Oscar season has been in full swing for months, but we’re getting closer and closer to crunch time. Ballots will be sent to Academy members in just two weeks. Meanwhile, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad