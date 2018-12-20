Jay Duplass to Judge 2019 Sun Valley Film Fest Film Lab

The Sun Valley Film Festival will kick off its eighth edition March 13-17 in the Idaho ski resort town. More than 60 films will be screened at the festival, which also includes Coffee Talks (Gwyneth Paltrow was a guest speaker last year), a screenwriters lab and awards bash.

Variety is a media partner of the fest’s competitive Film Lab, now in its sixth year, with Emmy-winning producer and filmmaker Jay Duplass (“Transparent,” “Togetherness”) serving as judge of the competition, in which filmmakers of films-in-progress compete. The director and producer of the winning work-in-progress film will receive travel, lodging and insider access during the fest, where their film will be screen-tested for SVFF audiences. After receiving festival audience feedback, the filmmakers will screen-test the film in front of select audiences before locking and completing the picture with Los Angeles-based post-production company The Farm Group, who will provide up to $185,000 in services. Tito’s Handmade Vodka is a sponsor of the program.

“The Film Lab provides vitalizing encouragement and practical support to emerging and established filmmakers as they ready their film for audiences,” says Sun Valley Film Festival director Teddy Grennan. “Through access to these rare opportunities, industry expert guidance, financial support and unique platforms for showcasing their work, The Film Lab, and sponsors like Tito’s Handmade Vodka, helps films in their final stages cross the finish line.”

Filmmakers are invited to submit work-in-progress films in the final stages of post-production. The deadline for submissions is February 22. Full details regarding submissions, requirements and deadlines can be found here.