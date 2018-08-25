StoryBoard Media to Release ‘Too Late to Die Young’ in Chile (EXCLUSIVE)

Director Dominga Sotomayor spearheading the building of new CCC film center in Santiago

By

Anna Marie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: CINESTACIóN

SANTIAGO DE CHILE  — “Too Late to Die Young” (“Tarde Para Morir Joven”), Dominga Sotomayor’s coming-of-age drama, has been picked up by Santiago-based producer-distributor StoryBoard Media, which aims to release the drama in Chile by May next year.

Likened by some to “Call Me Your Name” for its evocative tale, “Too Late to Die Young” snagged Sotomayor a Best Director Leopard at Switzerland’s Locarno Film Festival, the first female director to receive this coveted prize. Paris-based Stray Dogs secured world sales rights to “Too Late to Die Young” (except for Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Benelux) in the run-up to Locarno.

The film had its Chilean premiere at the 14th Santiago Intl. Film Festival (Sanfic, Aug. 19-26), where it played to sold-out screenings.

StoryBoard plans to release “Too Late…” in up to 35 commercial and indie screens across Chile, said StoryBoard Media producer and Sanfic industry director, Gabriela Sandoval.

Well aware that Chilean auds rarely turn up for local auteur films, despite international accolades, StoryBoard Media is organizing a full-blown campaign that includes premieres and Q & As, and are confident that the film’s popular cast and Sotomayor’s international recognition will lure an audience, both indie and mainstream.

Related

Chile is also vastly under-screened, with just a total of 438 screens, mostly dominated by Hollywood fare. Auteur films last a week or two at most, especially, if they play poorly. The best foreign-language Oscar win for Sebastian Lelio’s “A Fantastic Woman,” made it an exception, where it was re-released after its award in response to growing demand, said StoryBoard Media producer-partner and Sanfic artistic director, Carlos Nunez.

In a bid to partly address these issues, Sotomayor has teamed up with other filmmakers to build an ambitious new film center dubbed Centro de Cine y Creacion (CCC). Funded by both public and private investors, the $1.5 million restoration of a large house built in 1913 will begin in September.

Located in the heart of Santiago, the non-profit film center is slated to open next year with a 30-seat screening room in its first phase and a 100-seat theatre in its second phase of construction.

CCC will include offices, a terrace with an open-air cinema and offer workshops, among sundry activities. “We are planning to form part of a Latin American network of art house cinemas,” she said.

“It’s going to be a film center run by filmmakers,” said Sotomayor whose founding partners include editor Catalina Marin, architect Rafaela Behrens and director-actress Manuela Martelli.

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More Film

  • StoryBoard Media to release ‘Too Late

    StoryBoard Media to Release ‘Too Late to Die Young’ in Chile (EXCLUSIVE)

    SANTIAGO DE CHILE  — “Too Late to Die Young” (“Tarde Para Morir Joven”), Dominga Sotomayor’s coming-of-age drama, has been picked up by Santiago-based producer-distributor StoryBoard Media, which aims to release the drama in Chile by May next year. Likened by some to “Call Me Your Name” for its evocative tale, “Too Late to Die Young” […]

  • Sanfic: Mercedes Morán On ‘El Angel,’

    Argentina’s Mercedes Morán Puts Her Prolific Year in Context at Sanfic Actor’s Studio

    SANTIAGO DE CHILE  — “Too Late to Die Young” (“Tarde Para Morir Joven”), Dominga Sotomayor’s coming-of-age drama, has been picked up by Santiago-based producer-distributor StoryBoard Media, which aims to release the drama in Chile by May next year. Likened by some to “Call Me Your Name” for its evocative tale, “Too Late to Die Young” […]

  • John Penotti, President, Sidney Kimmel EntertainmentThe

    Ivanhoe Pictures, N.E.W. Reveal Korean Remake of ‘Hidden Face’

    SANTIAGO DE CHILE  — “Too Late to Die Young” (“Tarde Para Morir Joven”), Dominga Sotomayor’s coming-of-age drama, has been picked up by Santiago-based producer-distributor StoryBoard Media, which aims to release the drama in Chile by May next year. Likened by some to “Call Me Your Name” for its evocative tale, “Too Late to Die Young” […]

  • Toronto: Wild Bunch to Sell 'Cities

    Toronto Festival: Wild Bunch to Sell 'Cities of Last Things'

    SANTIAGO DE CHILE  — “Too Late to Die Young” (“Tarde Para Morir Joven”), Dominga Sotomayor’s coming-of-age drama, has been picked up by Santiago-based producer-distributor StoryBoard Media, which aims to release the drama in Chile by May next year. Likened by some to “Call Me Your Name” for its evocative tale, “Too Late to Die Young” […]

  • 'Active Measures' Review: A Doc Colors

    Film Review: 'Active Measures'

    SANTIAGO DE CHILE  — “Too Late to Die Young” (“Tarde Para Morir Joven”), Dominga Sotomayor’s coming-of-age drama, has been picked up by Santiago-based producer-distributor StoryBoard Media, which aims to release the drama in Chile by May next year. Likened by some to “Call Me Your Name” for its evocative tale, “Too Late to Die Young” […]

  • Aquaman

    Film News Roundup: Women Moviegoers Show Support for 'Aquaman,' 'Venom'

    SANTIAGO DE CHILE  — “Too Late to Die Young” (“Tarde Para Morir Joven”), Dominga Sotomayor’s coming-of-age drama, has been picked up by Santiago-based producer-distributor StoryBoard Media, which aims to release the drama in Chile by May next year. Likened by some to “Call Me Your Name” for its evocative tale, “Too Late to Die Young” […]

  • Tendo Nagenda

    Netflix Set to Name Tendo Nagenda, Top Disney Exec, To Oversee Film Production

    SANTIAGO DE CHILE  — “Too Late to Die Young” (“Tarde Para Morir Joven”), Dominga Sotomayor’s coming-of-age drama, has been picked up by Santiago-based producer-distributor StoryBoard Media, which aims to release the drama in Chile by May next year. Likened by some to “Call Me Your Name” for its evocative tale, “Too Late to Die Young” […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad