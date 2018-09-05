Steve Bannon Shows Up Incognito For Venice Premiere of Documentary About Him

Nick Vivarelli

Steve Bannon 60 Minutes
CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS

Steve Bannon eluded paparazzi but chose to show up for the Venice world premiere of Errol-Morris directed “American Dharma,” the documentary about him which has created a stir on the Lido following it’s press screening.

The former top Trump advisor, who was recently dropped as a The New Yorker festival participant, was expected to enter the premiere through the red carpet. Instead he walked in through a side entrance just as the screening was about to start and sat in a balcony seat at the back. He was dressed informally in a dark T-shirt and looked quite scruffy. Venice artistic director Alberto Barbera said Bannon’s security detail had advised him not to attend and confirmed that the alt-right maven entered the screening from a side entrance.

During a press conference before the official screening Morris was grilled by journalists about whether dedicating a film to Bannon, he was “normalizing” his right-wing views.

“Did I struggle with the question?” Morris responded. “The answer is yes. If the question is, Am I still struggling with it? The answer would still be yes.”

However, he claimed, “My answer is not to remain silent and not make the movie. I believe I’ve done something different… Trying to explore the nature of what (Bannon) calls national populism, what it means for the world, for my country, I think is absolutely essential.”

 

 

