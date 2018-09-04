Steve Bannon to Attend Venice Film Festival Premiere of Documentary About Him

Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Steve Bannon, the former adviser to Donald TrumpSteve Bannon photoshopot, Browns, Mayfair, London, UK - 13 Jul 2018
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

After being dropped as a participant by The New Yorker Festival former top Trump advisor Steve Bannon is expected tomorrow on the Venice Film Festival’s red carpet for the world premiere of “American Dharma,” the documentary about him directed by Errol Morris.

Bannon, who will not be doing press at the festival, is currently in Venice and is expected to attend the gala screening of the doc on the Lido tomorrow. The festival has confirmed that Bannon will probably attend the premiere, but not as part of its official delegation.

There was never a plan for Bannon to attend the press conference, according to the doc’s publicist.

“American Dharma,” which is launching from Venice out-of-competition, stems from a sit-down between the alt-right maven and Morris who previously turned his cameras on such controversial figures as Donald Rumsfeld (“The Unknown Known”) and Robert McNamara (“The Fog of War”).

The 95-minute doc, based on five days of interviews filmed in the Boston area, will segue from Venice to the Toronto and New York Film Festivals.

 

 

 

