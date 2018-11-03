You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

SCAD Savannah Film Fest Prizes ‘Tomorrow,’ ‘Human Element’

By
Shalini Dore

Features News Editor

ROMA
CREDIT: Photo by Carlos Somonte

Martha Pinson’s “Tomorrow” took the narrative feature prize at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Saturday, while Matthew Testa’s “The Human Element” won the documentary award. Other winners were the short “Geoff” and its directors and “Hold the Night” for editing. Skyler Samuels won the acting Jury Award for “Spare Room,” while “One Cambodian Family Please for My Pleasure” won the Jury Award for screenwriting. “Facing the Dragon” took the Unheard Voices trophy. The awards were given at a brunch at the Olde Pink House on Saturday.

The 21st edition of the fest kicked off with Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” on Oct. 27 and honored John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Hugh Jackman, Armie Hammer, KiKi Layne and Chloe Grace Moretz, among others. In all, 164 films, including 33 narrative films, 16 documentary films and 115 shorts unspooled at the Savannah fest, which ended Saturday. The festival also screened several awards hopefuls, from “Ben Is Back” and “Boy Erased” to “The Favourite,” “The Front Runner,” “If Beale Street Could Talk” and “Widows.”

Professional jury members were Laura Berwick (Berwick & Kovacik), Kevin Fallon (The Daily Beast), Amy Kaufman (Los Angeles Times), Bill Keith (Entertainment Weekly), Richard Lawson (Vanity Fair), Elise Pearlstein (Participant Media), David Westhead (actor-producer) and Alison Willmore (Buzzfeed).

In total, 27 awards were announced from the 105 films that competed in the categories of narrative features, documentary features, professional shorts, animated shorts and student shorts selections.

STUDENT & ANIMATION

Best Animated Short – “Grands Canons”

Animation Jury Award – “The Likes and Dislikes of Marj Bagley”

Best Student Short – “Blue Christmas”

Best Student Animation – “Creature From the Lake”

Silver Screen Society – Best Short Film by a SCAD Student – “$30 to Antarctica”

Student Jury Award – “Cinematographer”

GLOBAL SHORTS FORUM

Best Global Short Overall – “Period. End of Sentence.”

Best Global Short: Narrative – “Believe Her”

Best Global Short: Documentary – “Period. End of Sentence.”

Best Global Short: LGBTQ & You – “Conway Pride”

Best Global Short: Woman Walks Ahead – “Period. End of Sentence.”

Best Global Short: Don’t Dis My Ability – “Take Me to the Waves”

Best Global Short: A Sporting Chance – “The Conqueror”

Global Shorts: Jury Award – “Boy Saint”

Global Shorts Jury Award – “Marie’s Crisis”

SHORTS SPOTLIGHT

Shorts Spotlight: Best of Show – “My Indiana Muse”

Shorts Spotlight: Best Animated Delight – “One Small Step”

Shorts Spotlight: Best LOLz Short – “Bertie”

Shorts Spotlight: Best Bump in the Night Short – “Other Side of the Box”

  • ROMA

    SCAD Savannah Film Fest Prizes 'Tomorrow,' 'Human Element'

  • The Poet

    Tokyo Film Review: ‘The Poet’

  • DF-11915_R2 – L-R: Gwilym Lee (Brian May),

    Rock Biopics: Why the Bar Is So High for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' (Column)

  • Orca or killer whale (Orcinus orca),

    Steven Quale Directing Shark Thriller 'Alphas' for Voltage Pictures

  • 'Carga' To Be Released in North

    Breaking Glass Pictures Acquires North American Rights to 'Carga' (EXCLUSIVE)

  • DF-25953 – L-R: Joe Mazzello (John

    Box Office: 'Bohemian Rhapsody' to Break Free With $46 Million Debut

  • Trautmann

    German Sales Agents Surf on Title Wave

