You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Dry Martina’ Director Che Sandoval on Sanfic Competition Title

Best known for his low-budget auteur indie films, Sandoval is reaching for a wider audience with his third feature

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All

SANTIAGO, Chile — Chilean director Che Sandoval is best known for his Latin American mumblecore indie films, where he amassed credentials which are on display, this time with a bigger budget and professional actors, in “Dry Martina,” participating in the international competition at this year’s Sanfic Festival in Santiago, Chile.

Martina, a middle-aged singer from Argentina, has lost her mojo, her passion for performing and is losing her father to poor health, and her partner to disinterest. Unable to perform on stage or in the bedroom, Martina is afraid all is lost until one day, an enthusiastic stranger shows up claiming to be her half-sister, along with her boyfriend, who stirs something inside of Martina which sets her on a path of discovery and awakening.

Produced by Chile’s Forastero with Argentina’s Rizoma films co-producing, “Dry Martina” is the director’s third feature following “Much Better Than You,” an alcohol-fueled Mumblecore look at inept masculinity, set against Santiago nightlife, and his debut, “You Think You’re the Prettiest, But You Are the Sluttiest.”

Related

Sandoval talked to Variety in Santiago about the film, writing for a female protagonist and the second wave of young Chilean directors making films for international audiences.

Do you see yourself as part a new generation of Chilean filmmakers? Are there any characteristics you see that define that group?

Chilean cinema, with the appearance of digital in the early 200o’s and after many years with little film production, began a new era. At that time, I followed with the likes of directors Sebastián Leilo and Matías Bize. It was clear that there was a new generation of Chilean cinema, whose figures are now kicking 40. So then came this whole new group from different universities that had film courses. That was something new. I feel part of that second group, which seems to continue drawing new directors. I am Dominga Sotomayor’s age, who just won best director at Locarno, which is an immense achievement. I think that Chile is at a very prolific time. There is a generation of young directors who are already making their second and third films, and we are perhaps reaching a more mature stage, whereas the first films were more intuitive

What were the challenges in writing for a female lead, and did you have help finding Martina’s voice?

It was a challenge but maybe not so conscious a one. When I wrote the movie, the Metoo movement didn’t exist yet. So I did not write with one eye consciously on that movement, and I think it was a good thing because I wrote it without prejudice. That gave me freedom. And, yes. I had help. I had a script consultancy in which the writer María José Viera Gallo was involved, and also because of the way I work with actors, Antonella Costa (Martina) also contributed a lot. The truth is that I believe cinema is a work of large collaboration. I encourage everyone to contribute.

This movie plays a lot with language, dialects and vocabulary. Why was it important to have such an international cast?

I am Chilean, but I’ve lived in Buenos Aires for six  years, and I have always been interested in speech. My previous films were very Chilean (in dialect). With this film, because of the larger production values, I had to yield and go with a more neutral language. In my previous films the speech of the characters was very specific. There was a value there, but it was a less exportable product because sometimes it was not understood, even in other countries in Latin America.

How do you balance your indie filmmaking style while also doing something that can be a commercial success?

My previous films are definitely more independent, and with actors that are not only not famous, but not even professional actors. That gave something raw to my movies, but at the same time they were products that were very difficult to sell internationally. In this film, both my decision and the producers’ was to use a similar cinematic style, but with more budget. We wanted to raise the production values. Making this film, I realized that my style was not dependent on the independence of the film, the camera in hand, or the non-professional actors, but it was linked more with the characters. It was nice to discover that. I think this movie has bigger production values but the heart of my previous films.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

More Film

  • SANFIC: Che Sandoval Talks ‘Dry Martina’

    ‘Dry Martina’ Director Che Sandoval on Sanfic Competition Title

    SANTIAGO, Chile — Chilean director Che Sandoval is best known for his Latin American mumblecore indie films, where he amassed credentials which are on display, this time with a bigger budget and professional actors, in “Dry Martina,” participating in the international competition at this year’s Sanfic Festival in Santiago, Chile. Martina, a middle-aged singer from […]

  • Taraji P. Henson What Men Want

    Film News Roundup: Taraji P. Henson Comedy 'What Men Want' Moves to February

    SANTIAGO, Chile — Chilean director Che Sandoval is best known for his Latin American mumblecore indie films, where he amassed credentials which are on display, this time with a bigger budget and professional actors, in “Dry Martina,” participating in the international competition at this year’s Sanfic Festival in Santiago, Chile. Martina, a middle-aged singer from […]

  • steve dayan Teamsters Local 399

    Hollywood Teamsters, Basic Crafts Unions Launch Contract Negotiations

    SANTIAGO, Chile — Chilean director Che Sandoval is best known for his Latin American mumblecore indie films, where he amassed credentials which are on display, this time with a bigger budget and professional actors, in “Dry Martina,” participating in the international competition at this year’s Sanfic Festival in Santiago, Chile. Martina, a middle-aged singer from […]

  • Miriam Nelson Dead: Hollywood Choreographer Was

    Hollywood Choreographer Miriam Nelson Dies at 98

    SANTIAGO, Chile — Chilean director Che Sandoval is best known for his Latin American mumblecore indie films, where he amassed credentials which are on display, this time with a bigger budget and professional actors, in “Dry Martina,” participating in the international competition at this year’s Sanfic Festival in Santiago, Chile. Martina, a middle-aged singer from […]

  • Boots Riley, Director/Writer/Composer'Sorry to Bother You'

    'Sorry to Bother You' Director Boots Riley Criticizes Spike Lee's 'Fabricated' 'BlacKkKlansman'

    SANTIAGO, Chile — Chilean director Che Sandoval is best known for his Latin American mumblecore indie films, where he amassed credentials which are on display, this time with a bigger budget and professional actors, in “Dry Martina,” participating in the international competition at this year’s Sanfic Festival in Santiago, Chile. Martina, a middle-aged singer from […]

  • Julianne Moore

    Toronto: A24 Nabs Julianne Moore Film 'Gloria Bell' (EXCLUSIVE)

    SANTIAGO, Chile — Chilean director Che Sandoval is best known for his Latin American mumblecore indie films, where he amassed credentials which are on display, this time with a bigger budget and professional actors, in “Dry Martina,” participating in the international competition at this year’s Sanfic Festival in Santiago, Chile. Martina, a middle-aged singer from […]

  • Eva LongoriaHollywood Film Awards Arrivals, Beverly

    Eva Longoria Joins 'Dora the Explorer' Movie as Dora's Mother

    SANTIAGO, Chile — Chilean director Che Sandoval is best known for his Latin American mumblecore indie films, where he amassed credentials which are on display, this time with a bigger budget and professional actors, in “Dry Martina,” participating in the international competition at this year’s Sanfic Festival in Santiago, Chile. Martina, a middle-aged singer from […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad