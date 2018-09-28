You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

San Sebastian: Latido Continues Sales Spree: Inks Argentine Duo with China’s Lemon Tree (EXCLUSIVE)

Sales agent closes with Atlantyk Medya Turkish rights to 'Champions,' Spain's Oscar submission

By

CREDIT: Latido Films

Latido Films’ selling spree continues at San Sebastian, where the Spanish sales agent has closed with Beijing-based distributor Lemon Tree Chinese rights to two Argentine high profile titles, Mariano Cohn’s thriller “4X4” and Carlos Sorin’s drama “Joel.”

Both titles head a raft of new deals clinched by Latido in San Sebastian, and come a week after reporting 23 higher-profile deals across seven titles struck from Cannes through Toronto.

Teaming Gaston Duprat and Cohn’s Buenos Aires-based Television Abierta with Spain’s Mediapro, and toplining Peter Lanzani (“The Clan”), “4 x 4” kicks-off with a luxury 4 x 4 stationed in a Buenos Aires district. A petty car thief enters the vehicle. But when he tries to get out, can’t. The doors, windows won’t open. He’s trapped.

The thriller marks Cohn’s follow-up to “The Distinguished Citizen” which won Oscar Martínez a Volpi Cup best actor award at 2016’s Venice Festival, before sweeping the 2017 Platino Awards.

An Argentine co-production between Sorín’s Guacamole Films and Juan Pablo Buscarini’s Pampa Films, “Joel” turns on a couple that has recently moved to a remote village in Tierra del Fuego and the sudden arrival of Joel, a 9-year-old adoptive son who turns their lives upside down.

Spain’s Oscar submission, Javier Fesser’s blockbuster comedy ”Champions,” has added Atlantyk Medya in Turkey to previously unveiled deals, such as Focus/Universal in Latin America and Le Pacte in France.

Latido has also sold to Walter Ruggle’s Trigon, a Swiss distributor, the rights to Alvaro Brechner’s “A Twelve-Year-Night,” which it had already licensed to Italy (Movies Inspired).

Also, Kino Lorber has renewed with Latido the U.S. rights to Carlos Saura’s Portuguese music documentary “Fados.”

During the festival, Latido and Chilean production house Manufactura de Películas formalized the international sales pact on ”Happiness,” the second feature by Pepa San Martín (“Rara”), one of the projects pitched at the 7th Europe-Latin America Co-production Forum. The film toplines Paulina García, a Silver Bear best actress winner for “Gloria.”

