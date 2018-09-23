San Sebastian: Lastor Media, Avalon, Snowglobe Steer ‘Libertad’ (EXCLUSIVE)

SAN SEBASTIAN — A prestige combination of Barcelona-based Lastor Media (“10,000KM”), Madrid’s producer-distributor Avalon (“Summer 1993”) and Snowglobe is teaming to develop “Libertad,” from writer-director Clara Roquet. The film also has development backing from the Catalonia Film Institute ICEC, and from Movistar+ and Spanish public broadcaster TVE.

Project will be pitched at the 7th Europe-Latin America Co-Production Forum running Sept 23-26 at the San Sebastian Intl. Film Festival.

A coming-of-ager set on Catalonia’s gorgeous Costa Brava, the feature turns on the Vidal family which is spending a summer with their Alzheimer-affected grandmother Ángela. Overprotected and shy, 14 year-old Nora goes through a difficult time after her parents’ separation, but what looked like another tedious, sad summer for Nora, turns into a dangerous coming of age experience with the arrival of Libertad, the wild 15-year daughter of Ángela’s Colombian caretaker.

A story about class differences, the meaning of freedom and who grants it, “Libertad” marks the much-awaited feature debut of Clara Roquet, an in-demand Spanish screenwriter following Jaime Rosales’ “Petra,” and “10,000 KM” which won a Silver Biznaga for best new screenwriter at the Malaga Festival. After she directed short “The Goodbye,” which took a Golden Spike at Spain’s Seminci, and the European Film Awards nominated short “The Good Girls,” she decided it was time to advance her career as a director.

Project has been at the Mediterranean Sundance Lab, the Nantucket Scriptwriters Colony and the Bogota Audiovisual Market. Casting is still to be determined.

“‘Libertad’ is a movie packed with characters and landscapes that have accompanied me throughout all my growing years. They have taken form and turned into a story of feminine friendship and loss of innocence,” Roquet said, adding: “I am interested in telling it from the point of view of the privileged kid, combining a stylized camera language and a more naturalistic and raw approach to acting, mixing professional and non-professional actors.”

A Variety Spanish Talent to Watch, Roquet also heads Spain’s Oficina Burman writing room, a development platform founded by Daniel Burman to develop high-end fiction TV series and formats for international markets in alliance with Spain’s Mediapro Group. She also co-wrote Lebanese Mounia Akl’s “Submarine” and has just directed two episodes of the TV show “Tijuana,” a production for Netflix by Story House Entertainment, Univision’s Fusion Media Group Studios’ content production unit.