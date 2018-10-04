Sam Elliott’s ‘The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then The Bigfoot’ Bought by RLJE

RLJE Films has acquired all North American rights to the adventure film “ ,” starring Sam Elliott.

Written and helmed by Robert D. Krzykowski in his directorial debut, the film also stars Aidan Turner, Ron Livingston, Caitlin FitzGerald, Larry Miller and Ellar Coltrane. RLJE Films plans to release the film nationally in theaters, VOD and digital HD in the first quarter of 2019.

“The film’s unique plot will spark great curiosity among audiences,” said Mark Ward, chief acquisitions officer for RLJE Films. “It’s a stunning tale with the legendary Sam Elliott leading a great cast.”

“The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then The Bigfoot” premiered in July at the Fantasia Film Festival. The story follows a legendary American war veteran who, decades after serving in WWII and assassinating Adolf Hitler, must now hunt down the fabled Bigfoot. Living a peaceful life in New England, the former veteran is contacted by the FBI and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to lead the charge as the creature is carrying a deadly plague and hidden deep inside the Canadian wilderness.

The film was produced by Krzykowski, Patrick Ewald, Lucky McKee and Shaked Berenson and was executive produced by John Sayles, Douglas Trumbull, Louise Lovegrove, Giles Daoust, Catherine Dumonceaux, Deborah Shriver and John Shriver. Richard Yuricich supervised the visual effects. Epic Pictures acted as the production and primary financing company for the film. Ward and Jess De Leo from RLJE negotiated the deal with Ewald and Michelle Change of Ramo Law on behalf of the filmmakers.