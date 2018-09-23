San Sebastian: Rei Cine, Snowglobe Team for Pablo Fendrick’s ‘Hermano Peligro’(EXCLUSIVE)

SAN SEBASTIAN — Denmark’s Snowglobe is teaming with Argentina’s Rei Cine to produce writer-director Pablo Fendrik’s “Hermano Peligro” (Brother Danger).

Currently at first-draft screenplay, the title weighs is as one of the big potential crossover project propositions at this year’s San Sebastian Europe-Latin America Co-production Forum, which tales place Sunday Sept. 23.

The co-production also links two of the most prestigious and internationally energetic upscale film companies currently working in the Spanish-speaking world.

Headed by Benjamin Domenech, Santiago Gallelli, and Matías Roveda, Buenos Aires-based Rei Cine, “Hermano Peligro’s” lead producer, has over the last year produced Lucrecia Martel’s “Zama” and Natalia Garagiola’s “Hunting Season,” both 2017 Venice hits, then Sundance-selected “The Queen of Fear,” from Valeria Bertuccelli and Fabiana Tiscornia, and Gonzalo Tobal’s 2018 Venice competition player “The Accused.”

A Copenhagen-located co-producer of some of the highest-profile and boldest Latin American movies in the last two years – Carlos Reygadas’ “Our Time,” Cristina Gallego and Ciro Guerra’s “Birds of a Passage,” Amat Escalante’s “The Untamed” – Snowglobe is run by Katrin Pors, Eva Jakobsen and Mikkel Jersin.

“Hermano Peligro” is well in Fendrik’s wheelhouse. In Cannes-selected Amazon Western “El Ardor” and even in HBO Latin America’s “The Bronze Garden” – where, with Hernán Goldfrid, he delivered some of the finest direction on any Latin American TV series last year – Fendrik has plumbed the lawlessness and base human instincts of benighted corners of Latin America.

“Hermano Peligro” promises, on paper, his most kinetic exploration yet of the psychology and dynamics of violence.

In it, at a high-performance competition in Patagonia, Leandro recognizes Bustos, a cop who tortured him years before. Trying to poison Bustos, he’s discovered, flees to his brother’s cabin in the mountains where Ramiro wants nothing to do with him. But – as often in Fendrik’s films – in the end blood proves thicker than water, and the two escape together through the frozen forest, prey to a ferocious manhunt.

“I have known Katrin Pors for many years now and ever since, we’ve been looking for a film to collaborate on. I highly respect the work she has developed with Snowglobe, so counting with her early support for this project fills me with great enthusiasm,” Fendrik said.

“I truly admire Pablo’s work and the universes he creates, since his first feature we have wanted to work together. With ‘Hermano Peligro’ he returns to the rawness of ‘Blood Appears,’” said Pors.

She added: “This, combined with the excellent producers from Rei Cine that he has teamed up with – makes the project exactly what we look for at Snowglobe – strong director driven stories with potential to cross over to a larger audience. We are proud to be on-board as partners of ‘Hermano Peligro.’”

“Hermano Peligro” takes place in “the most extreme and inhospitable” landscapes of Argentina, where tourism attempts to harness their natural beauty but never completely conquers the hostility of the milieu nor its inhabitants,” commented Domenech, Gallelli and Roveda.

They added: “The weak presence of the state and institutions leave the film’s characters without greater authority than physical supremacy, without more values than blood.”