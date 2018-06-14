You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Annecy: Quirino Awards Will Draft White Paper on Ibero-American Animation

2nd Quirino Awards will take place April 5-6

By

Emilio's Most Recent Stories

View All

ANNECY, France—The Quirino Awards will draft a white paper for Ibero-American animation, the event’s promoter José Luis Farias announced in Annecy.

According to Farias, the idea is to update, consolidate and catalog vital statistics from the region’s animation industries, including information on ongoing animation projects. “There’s no exhaustive radiography of the Ibero-American animation industry so far. And this white paper could be a foundation stone to build many things around,” Farias told Variety.

Quirino is looking for backers for the project and is in talks with a number of government bodies, lobbies and institutes. The 2nd Quirino Awards will run April 5-6 on the Canary island of Tenerife.

Farias was accompanied by Tenerife Film Commission strategy consultant Zulay Rodríguez, who outlined the Canary Islands’ attractive 40% tax rebate for potential partners and investors, and José Iñesta, the director of Mexican animation confab Pixelatl, who announced that the event’s next edition, taking place Sep. 4-8, will host a panel devoted to women and production in the animation industry, sponsored by Quirino and Acción Cultural AC/E, a Spanish culture promotion platform.

Related

Some of the main prizes at the 1st Quirino Awards included Carlos Carrera’s “Ana & Bruno” (best feature), Juan Pablo Zaramella’s “The Tiniest Man in the World” (best TV series) and Alberto Vázquez’s “Decorado” (best short).

Along with prizes, the Ibero-American event has two focal points: a co-production market, which last April hosted 350 B2B meetings from 20 different countries; and a symposium, which includes presentations of academic papers—an uncommon initiative for an animation confab.

The Quirino Awards have ben launched at a promising time for Ibero-American animation.  A new generation of emerging filmmakers, whp have a vocational passion for animation, are helping to power up production as its cost plunges. Film institutes, festivals and funding bodies are showing more interest in animation, extending financial lifelines such as Ibermedia’s recent announcement it was doubling its development support for animation, or the Brazilian Minister of Culture creation of a R$15 million ($4 million) annual investment line, split equally between five animated features.

Also, highly anticipated ambitious productions or projects are notching up robust pre-sales (Fabiano Gullane and Walter Salles’ “Noah’s Ark”) or international co-production pacts (“Escape to India,” from Juan José Campanella’s Mundoloco).

There’s also the knock-on effect of Disney-Pixar’s “Coco,” the first Pixar feature with a non-white main character, which could spur global interest in Ibero-American culture and iconography, as well as a renewed pride in local culture from the region’s animators, and a conviction from international financiers that movies will embrace national culture can be all the more international. “Coati,” a celebration of the Amazonian landscape and wildlife, was acquired for international distribution by by the U.K.’s Timeless Films. Produced by Ale Abreu, Luiz Bolognese’s Amazon indigenous community-set “The Foreigner” is one of the most anticipated of projects to be pitched at Annecy.

Initiatives which go with market trends have far larger chance of success the Quirino Awards are riding a building market wave.

John Hopewell and Christopher Vourlias contributed to this article 

More Film

  • Quirino Awards Will Draft White Paper

    Annecy: Quirino Awards Will Draft White Paper on Ibero-American Animation

    ANNECY, France—The Quirino Awards will draft a white paper for Ibero-American animation, the event’s promoter José Luis Farias announced in Annecy. According to Farias, the idea is to update, consolidate and catalog vital statistics from the region’s animation industries, including information on ongoing animation projects. “There’s no exhaustive radiography of the Ibero-American animation industry so far. […]

  • Tyler Perry, Michael Bay to Produce

    Film News Roundup: Paramount Taps Tyler Perry, Michael Bay to Produce Thriller 'I Am Yours'

    ANNECY, France—The Quirino Awards will draft a white paper for Ibero-American animation, the event’s promoter José Luis Farias announced in Annecy. According to Farias, the idea is to update, consolidate and catalog vital statistics from the region’s animation industries, including information on ongoing animation projects. “There’s no exhaustive radiography of the Ibero-American animation industry so far. […]

  • Future is Female concert

    'Coco' Composer Germaine Franco to Headline 'Future Is Female' Concert

    ANNECY, France—The Quirino Awards will draft a white paper for Ibero-American animation, the event’s promoter José Luis Farias announced in Annecy. According to Farias, the idea is to update, consolidate and catalog vital statistics from the region’s animation industries, including information on ongoing animation projects. “There’s no exhaustive radiography of the Ibero-American animation industry so far. […]

  • Sylvester Stallone STX movie

    L.A. District Attorney's Office Reviewing Sex Crimes Case Against Sylvester Stallone

    ANNECY, France—The Quirino Awards will draft a white paper for Ibero-American animation, the event’s promoter José Luis Farias announced in Annecy. According to Farias, the idea is to update, consolidate and catalog vital statistics from the region’s animation industries, including information on ongoing animation projects. “There’s no exhaustive radiography of the Ibero-American animation industry so far. […]

  • Judd ApatowTune In! Variety's TV Summit,

    Judd Apatow on Stormy Daniels, Kim Jong-un and Trump: 'We Have a Crazy Person Running the Country'

    ANNECY, France—The Quirino Awards will draft a white paper for Ibero-American animation, the event’s promoter José Luis Farias announced in Annecy. According to Farias, the idea is to update, consolidate and catalog vital statistics from the region’s animation industries, including information on ongoing animation projects. “There’s no exhaustive radiography of the Ibero-American animation industry so far. […]

  • The Nun Trailer

    'The Nun': 'The Conjuring' Spinoff's First Trailer Teases Unholy Scares

    ANNECY, France—The Quirino Awards will draft a white paper for Ibero-American animation, the event’s promoter José Luis Farias announced in Annecy. According to Farias, the idea is to update, consolidate and catalog vital statistics from the region’s animation industries, including information on ongoing animation projects. “There’s no exhaustive radiography of the Ibero-American animation industry so far. […]

  • Tiffany Haddish-Ike Barinholtz Comedy 'The Oath'

    Tiffany Haddish-Ike Barinholtz Comedy 'The Oath' Set for Fall Release

    ANNECY, France—The Quirino Awards will draft a white paper for Ibero-American animation, the event’s promoter José Luis Farias announced in Annecy. According to Farias, the idea is to update, consolidate and catalog vital statistics from the region’s animation industries, including information on ongoing animation projects. “There’s no exhaustive radiography of the Ibero-American animation industry so far. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad