You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sanfic: Chile’s Quijote Films Co-Produces Alfredo Castro Starrer ‘White on White’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Canary Islands-based El Viaje Prods. co-produces drama

By

Anna Marie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: El Viaje and Quijote Films

SANTIAGO DE CHILE – Leading Chilean shingle Quijote Films is in production on the Alfredo Castro-toplined thriller “White on White,” set in Chile’s Tierra de Fuego and the Canary Islands, Spain. France’s La Pomme Hurlante and Germany’s Kindschafterfilm have also boarded as co-producers.

Quijote Films producer Giancarlo Nasi, who just returned from a grueling three-week location shoot in Tierra de Fuego where temperatures plummeted to minus 20 Celsius (- 4 Fahrenheit), is moving production next to the island of Tenerife, Canary Islands which also boasts other-worldly landscapes. This is Quijote Film’s first co-production with Spain. Tenerife-based El Viaje Prods. co-produces the drama set at the turn of the 19th century. Chilean-Spanish filmmaker Theo Court (“Ocaso”) is directing the film from a screenplay he co-penned with Samuel M. Delgado.

Castro (“From Afar”) plays a man commissioned to photograph the wedding of the owner of a large estate seized from indigenous people. When he arrives at this hostile environment, he discovers that the bride-to-be is underage and becomes obsessed with her.

Related

Quijote Films’ next project, slated to shoot by the year’s end is “Sprinter,” the second film of Matias Rojas Valencia (“Raiz”).

Co-produced with Argentina, France, Germany and Colombia, “Sprinter” is a new take on the Colonia Dignidad scandal of the ‘90s where German ex-Nazi Paul Schaefer presided over a commune founded by German immigrants after World War II to celebrate their culture and language. In 40 years, Schaefer achieved near Messianic status, which allowed him to abuse the children under his care. “Sprinter,” Schaefer’s term for his young wards whom he encouraged to do sports, begins when a Chilean boy joins the community and escapes to reveal the atrocities committed in the commune.

Hanns Zischler (“Munich”) has come on board to play Schaeffer while casting is still underway for the young lead. Daniel Bruhl and Emma Watson starred in the 2015 thriller, “The Colony,” which also dwelled on the same theme.

Meanwhile, Nasi is taking Fernando Gussoni’s “Blanquita,” based on a true story about a single mom who uncovers the sexual abuse of foster children and brings down the powerful people involved, to Venice’s Production Bridge Market, where producers seek the final portion of financing for their projects.

All three projects are budgeted close to or at $1 million. Nasi credits the initial funding they received from Chile’s limited film fund, which only awards seven to nine projects a year with coin of up to $300,000 per film, for helping get their projects off the ground.

Nasi is also president of Chile’s Academy of Motion Pictures, which he founded some two months ago.

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More Film

  • Chile’s Quijote Films Co-produces ‘White on

    Sanfic: Chile’s Quijote Films Co-Produces Alfredo Castro Starrer ‘White on White’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    SANTIAGO DE CHILE – Leading Chilean shingle Quijote Films is in production on the Alfredo Castro-toplined thriller “White on White,” set in Chile’s Tierra de Fuego and the Canary Islands, Spain. France’s La Pomme Hurlante and Germany’s Kindschafterfilm have also boarded as co-producers. Quijote Films producer Giancarlo Nasi, who just returned from a grueling three-week […]

  • The Sky is Red

    Storyboard Media to Exec Produce, Distribute Prison-Fire Doc ‘The Sky is Red’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    SANTIAGO DE CHILE – Leading Chilean shingle Quijote Films is in production on the Alfredo Castro-toplined thriller “White on White,” set in Chile’s Tierra de Fuego and the Canary Islands, Spain. France’s La Pomme Hurlante and Germany’s Kindschafterfilm have also boarded as co-producers. Quijote Films producer Giancarlo Nasi, who just returned from a grueling three-week […]

  • Venice Film Festival Announces Extended Film

    Venice Film Festival Announces Extended Film Review Embargoes

    SANTIAGO DE CHILE – Leading Chilean shingle Quijote Films is in production on the Alfredo Castro-toplined thriller “White on White,” set in Chile’s Tierra de Fuego and the Canary Islands, Spain. France’s La Pomme Hurlante and Germany’s Kindschafterfilm have also boarded as co-producers. Quijote Films producer Giancarlo Nasi, who just returned from a grueling three-week […]

  • Femme talent on the rise in

    Femme Talent on the Rise in Chile

    SANTIAGO DE CHILE – Leading Chilean shingle Quijote Films is in production on the Alfredo Castro-toplined thriller “White on White,” set in Chile’s Tierra de Fuego and the Canary Islands, Spain. France’s La Pomme Hurlante and Germany’s Kindschafterfilm have also boarded as co-producers. Quijote Films producer Giancarlo Nasi, who just returned from a grueling three-week […]

  • Downtown Acquires Film/TV Catalogs for ‘Kardashians,’

    Downtown Publishing Acquires Film/TV Catalogs for ‘Kardashians,’ ‘Project Runway,’ More (EXCLUSIVE)

    SANTIAGO DE CHILE – Leading Chilean shingle Quijote Films is in production on the Alfredo Castro-toplined thriller “White on White,” set in Chile’s Tierra de Fuego and the Canary Islands, Spain. France’s La Pomme Hurlante and Germany’s Kindschafterfilm have also boarded as co-producers. Quijote Films producer Giancarlo Nasi, who just returned from a grueling three-week […]

  • Crazy Rich Asians

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Sequel in Works With Jon M. Chu to Direct

    SANTIAGO DE CHILE – Leading Chilean shingle Quijote Films is in production on the Alfredo Castro-toplined thriller “White on White,” set in Chile’s Tierra de Fuego and the Canary Islands, Spain. France’s La Pomme Hurlante and Germany’s Kindschafterfilm have also boarded as co-producers. Quijote Films producer Giancarlo Nasi, who just returned from a grueling three-week […]

  • Cannes' Critics Week Winner Diamantino Nabbed

    Cannes' Critics Week Winner 'Diamantino' Nabbed for U.S. by Kino Lorber (EXCLUSIVE)

    SANTIAGO DE CHILE – Leading Chilean shingle Quijote Films is in production on the Alfredo Castro-toplined thriller “White on White,” set in Chile’s Tierra de Fuego and the Canary Islands, Spain. France’s La Pomme Hurlante and Germany’s Kindschafterfilm have also boarded as co-producers. Quijote Films producer Giancarlo Nasi, who just returned from a grueling three-week […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad