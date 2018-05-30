Palm Springs International ShortFest Line-Up Features Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Connor Jessup

Variety Staff

The Palm Springs International ShortFest, one of the largest events featuring short films, has announced the lineup for its 24th edition. The festival, running June 19-25, will showcase films including “Lira’s Forest,” directed by “American Crime” star Connor Jessup; “Careful How You Go,” starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge; Alfred Molina in “Sam Did It” and “The Passage,” directed by Kitao Sakurai and starring Phil Burgers.

More than 100 films featured at the festival have gone on to win Oscar nominations. Designated by AMPAS, BAFTA and BIFA as an award-qualifying festival, it will screen 329 short films from 62 countries. The Short Film Market runs concurrently and offers a library of more than 5,400 films to screen.

“We’re thrilled to be sharing this year’s lineup,” said ShortFest festival director Lili Rodriguez.  “With an increase in submission numbers, we knew we’d have our work cut out for us, but the programming team has narrowed down the selection to a wonderful collection that includes some of this year’s festival favorites as well as amazing new discoveries. We were so impressed by the quality of these stories and we can’t wait to pack into theaters and share them with our audience this summer.”

The program includes 42 world premieres, 32 international premieres, 42 North American premieres and 13 U.S. premieres. The 55 curated  programs include those built around gay themes children, families, music, horror and films from Australia.

The four-day panel program includes sessions on pitching, production, festivals and networking from participants including AMPAS, Anonymous Content, APA Agency, CAA, Cartoon Network, FX, ICM, NBC Universal, the Orchard and Vimeo.

Winners will receive more than $87,500 in prizes, including $27,000 in cash awards. First place winners automatically become eligible for a possible Academy Award nomination.

The complete film program is available at the festival’s website.

 

 

