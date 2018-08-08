Nicole Kidman’s ‘Destroyer’ to Debut in Toronto Film Festival’s Platform Section

Dave McNary

Nicole Kidman SAG Awards
CREDIT: John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock

Nicole Kidman’s police thriller “Destroyer” and Elisabeth Moss’ rock and roll drama “Her Smell” have been selected for the Toronto International Film Festival’s platform section.

A dozen titles were unveiled on Wednesday for the festival’s only juried competition, with its focus on movies championing “risk-taking.” The platform section, now in its fourth year, was the launching pad for best picture Oscar winner “Moonlight,” “Jackie,” and “The Death of Stalin.”

“This year’s Platform selection stands out for the assured and precise directing on display,” said TIFF director and CEO Piers Handling. “We are thrilled to present a slate that perfectly embodies the essence of the program with so many risk-taking, challenging, and, at times, formally inventive titles that are the result of audacious directors making bold choices.”

Destroyer” is directed by Karyn Kusama. Annapurna will handle the U.S. release, but has not yet dated the launch.

Alex Ross Perry’s “Her Smell” stars Moss in a story of musical destruction and redemption. The cast includes Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson, Amber Heard, Virginia Madsen, Dan Stevens, and Eric Stoltz. “Her Smell” does not yet have distribution.

Tim Sutton’s “Donnybrook,” starring Jamie Bell and Frank Grillo in a portrayal of poverty, will open the section. The closing title is the French film “Jessica Forever,” directed by Caroline Poggi and Jonathan Vinel, about a group of troubled teenagers and a woman who tries to help them.

Also selected are Markus Schleinzer’s “Angelo,” Ho Wi Ding’s “Cities of Last Things,” Alejandra Márquez Abella’s “The Good Girls,” Simon Jaquemet’s “The Innocent,” Emmanuel Mouret’s “Mademoiselle de Joncquiéres,” Carol Morley’s “Out of Blue,” Emir Baigazin’s “The River,” and Benjamin Naishtat’s “Rojo.”

The lineup includes four features directed or co-directed by women, and seven titles that feature strong women in leading roles. Ten of the 12 will be world premieres.

  • Nicole Kidman SAG Awards

    Nicole Kidman's 'Destroyer' to Debut in Toronto Film Festival's Platform Section

  • 'Genesis' Review: Philippe Lesage's Rich, Complex

    Locarno Film Review: 'Genesis'

  • Oscars Oscar Academy Awards Placeholder

    Academy Sets Three-Hour Oscars Broadcast, Adds Popular Film Category

  • Landslaide hits Jackie Chan, John Cena

    Jackie Chan Dodges Mudslide on ‘Project X’

  • Chinese actress/cast member Li Bingbing attends

    'The Meg' Aims Big at China, But Will Audiences Bite?

  • Zhang Yimou, director of "The Great

    Zhang Yimou to Receive Award at Venice Film Festival

  • Locarno: ‘Ray & Liz,’ ‘Family Tour,’

    Locarno: ‘Ray &; Liz,’ ‘Family Tour,’ ‘Too Late’ Make Early Industry Running

