Netflix, Canadian Film Centre Cement Partnership

The Canadian Film Centre, the screen content and career development hub founded by Norman Jewison 30 years ago, has received a major boost from Netflix in the form of the Netflix-CFC Global Project, it was announced at the CFC’s annual BBQ Fundraiser on Sunday afternoon.

The five-year partnership will foster the development, creation and marketing of Canadian film and TV projects and talent through three distinct strands: the Calling Card Accelerator for new creators to showcase their feature or series projects through a proof-of-concept production; the Project Development Accelerator for mid-career creators to access international support for or dissemination of their screen productions; and the Marketplace Accelerator to help creators prepare for international market events in order to secure investment in or distribution of dramatic features or TV series.

“The diverse creative talent in Canada is among the best in the world, and we’re excited to partner with the CFC to help expand opportunities for Canadian creatives in the international marketplace,” said Netflix vice-president of content acquisition Larry Tanz. “We’ve seen first hand how well Canadian talent has captivated our members around the world and look forward to working with the CFC to continue to foster Canadian creatives.”

“Partnering with Netflix on this initiative represents an incredible opportunity for the CFC to continue to be at the forefront of advancing and empowering Canadian voices and stories globally,” said CFC CEO Slawko Klymkiw.

Netflix’s investment and multi-year commitment will see the global entertainment company become the presenting sponsor of the CFC’s annual gala and auction, BBQ, and garden party events, and its annual reception in L.A. The restored cottage on the CFC campus will become the newly named Netflix House.