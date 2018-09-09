Netflix, Canadian Film Centre Cement Partnership

By

Jennie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Netflix headquarters
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

The Canadian Film Centre, the screen content and career development hub founded by Norman Jewison 30 years ago, has received a major boost from Netflix in the form of the Netflix-CFC Global Project, it was announced at the CFC’s annual BBQ Fundraiser on Sunday afternoon.

The five-year partnership will foster the development, creation and marketing of Canadian film and TV projects and talent through three distinct strands: the Calling Card Accelerator for new creators to showcase their feature or series projects through a proof-of-concept production; the Project Development Accelerator for mid-career creators to access international support for or dissemination of their screen productions; and the Marketplace Accelerator to help creators prepare for international market events in order to secure investment in or distribution of dramatic features or TV series.

“The diverse creative talent in Canada is among the best in the world, and we’re excited to partner with the CFC to help expand opportunities for Canadian creatives in the international marketplace,” said Netflix vice-president of content acquisition Larry Tanz. “We’ve seen first hand how well Canadian talent has captivated our members around the world and look forward to working with the CFC to continue to foster Canadian creatives.”

“Partnering with Netflix on this initiative represents an incredible opportunity for the CFC to continue to be at the forefront of advancing and empowering Canadian voices and stories globally,” said CFC CEO Slawko Klymkiw.

Netflix’s investment and multi-year commitment will see the global entertainment company become the presenting sponsor of the CFC’s annual gala and auction, BBQ, and garden party events, and its annual reception in L.A. The restored cottage on the CFC campus will become the newly named Netflix House.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

More Film

  • Ben MendelsohnVariety Studio at TIFF presented

    Ben Mendelsohn Talks Accents, Jokes About Losing Roles to Catherine Keener

    The Canadian Film Centre, the screen content and career development hub founded by Norman Jewison 30 years ago, has received a major boost from Netflix in the form of the Netflix-CFC Global Project, it was announced at the CFC’s annual BBQ Fundraiser on Sunday afternoon. The five-year partnership will foster the development, creation and marketing […]

  • Lady Gaga attends the gala for

    Lady Gaga Gets Emotional on 'A Star Is Born' Red Carpet, Recalls Feeling Ugly

    The Canadian Film Centre, the screen content and career development hub founded by Norman Jewison 30 years ago, has received a major boost from Netflix in the form of the Netflix-CFC Global Project, it was announced at the CFC’s annual BBQ Fundraiser on Sunday afternoon. The five-year partnership will foster the development, creation and marketing […]

  • Netflix headquarters

    Netflix, Canadian Film Centre Cement Partnership

    The Canadian Film Centre, the screen content and career development hub founded by Norman Jewison 30 years ago, has received a major boost from Netflix in the form of the Netflix-CFC Global Project, it was announced at the CFC’s annual BBQ Fundraiser on Sunday afternoon. The five-year partnership will foster the development, creation and marketing […]

  • Long-Gestating Project ‘Farming’ Hits Toronto Screens

    Long-Gestating Project 'Farming' Hits Toronto Screens

    The Canadian Film Centre, the screen content and career development hub founded by Norman Jewison 30 years ago, has received a major boost from Netflix in the form of the Netflix-CFC Global Project, it was announced at the CFC’s annual BBQ Fundraiser on Sunday afternoon. The five-year partnership will foster the development, creation and marketing […]

  • Women Filmmakers Honored at Toronto With

    Women Filmmakers Honored at Toronto With Birks Diamond Tribute

    The Canadian Film Centre, the screen content and career development hub founded by Norman Jewison 30 years ago, has received a major boost from Netflix in the form of the Netflix-CFC Global Project, it was announced at the CFC’s annual BBQ Fundraiser on Sunday afternoon. The five-year partnership will foster the development, creation and marketing […]

  • ASF_D17_PI_04344.ARW

    Film Review: 'A Simple Favor'

    The Canadian Film Centre, the screen content and career development hub founded by Norman Jewison 30 years ago, has received a major boost from Netflix in the form of the Netflix-CFC Global Project, it was announced at the CFC’s annual BBQ Fundraiser on Sunday afternoon. The five-year partnership will foster the development, creation and marketing […]

  • Penelope CruzVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Penelope Cruz on What's Changed in Hollywood Since Time's Up

    The Canadian Film Centre, the screen content and career development hub founded by Norman Jewison 30 years ago, has received a major boost from Netflix in the form of the Netflix-CFC Global Project, it was announced at the CFC’s annual BBQ Fundraiser on Sunday afternoon. The five-year partnership will foster the development, creation and marketing […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad