You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Watch the Trailer for San Sebastian New Directors Feature ‘Neon Heart’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Sex, violence and exploitation pack the trailer for Laurits Flensted-Jensen’s feature debut

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All

Nathan Fischer’s Paris-based sales agency Stray Dogs has given Variety first access to the trailer for the upcoming San Sebastian New Directors player “Neon Heart.”

The film is both the fiction and feature debut for documentary filmmaker Laurits Flensted-Jensen, who was nominated for the Grand Jury Award at 2017’s SXSW for his similarly-themed short “Melon Rainbow.”

The feature is produced by upstart Danish company Walenciak, which in its brief, three-year history already has one festival hit under its belt in Melane Choi’s “The Return,” a winner of the Rotterdam Bright Future Award which also featured at Edinburgh and Göteborg.

“Neon Heart” turns on a trio of Danes: Laura, who has just returned to her homeland after a brief stay in the U.S. where she worked in porn for a time; her ex Niklas, a recovering addict who works taking care of a pair of men with Down’s syndrome and is beginning to fall into bad habits; and his brother Fredrick, a young man out to prove himself as a tough guy who gets into bad situations when pressured by his peers.

The film crisscrosses through time and place, playing on the director’s desire to explore themes of sexual stigmatization that struck him while writing a scene involving two characters with Down’s syndrome experiencing physical love for the first time.

“I want to create an expression as authentic as possible and make the line between fiction and reality disappear,” says Flensted-Jensen. “This places the audience inside a situation where they may feel slightly uncomfortable from time to time.”

In the trailer we get a feel for the film’s vibe as we meet the major players. We are immediately thrown into a world of sex, violence and exploitation, and left wondering what’s real and what’s done for the sake of the camera.

“Neon Heart” premieres on Wednesday Sept. 26 in San Sebastian’s New Directors competition.

Popular on Variety

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  •

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

More Film

  • San Sebastian: Watch New Directors’ ‘Neon

    Watch the Trailer for San Sebastian New Directors Feature ‘Neon Heart’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Nathan Fischer’s Paris-based sales agency Stray Dogs has given Variety first access to the trailer for the upcoming San Sebastian New Directors player “Neon Heart.” The film is both the fiction and feature debut for documentary filmmaker Laurits Flensted-Jensen, who was nominated for the Grand Jury Award at 2017’s SXSW for his similarly-themed short “Melon […]

  • 'King of Thieves' Review: True-Life Jewel

    Film Review: 'King of Thieves'

    Nathan Fischer’s Paris-based sales agency Stray Dogs has given Variety first access to the trailer for the upcoming San Sebastian New Directors player “Neon Heart.” The film is both the fiction and feature debut for documentary filmmaker Laurits Flensted-Jensen, who was nominated for the Grand Jury Award at 2017’s SXSW for his similarly-themed short “Melon […]

  • 'The Summer House' Review: Banal Bourgeois

    Venice Film Review: 'The Summer House'

    Nathan Fischer’s Paris-based sales agency Stray Dogs has given Variety first access to the trailer for the upcoming San Sebastian New Directors player “Neon Heart.” The film is both the fiction and feature debut for documentary filmmaker Laurits Flensted-Jensen, who was nominated for the Grand Jury Award at 2017’s SXSW for his similarly-themed short “Melon […]

  • Ken Jeong Starring in Australian Sci-Fi

    Ken Jeong to Star in Australian Sci-Fi Movie 'Occupation: Rainfall'

    Nathan Fischer’s Paris-based sales agency Stray Dogs has given Variety first access to the trailer for the upcoming San Sebastian New Directors player “Neon Heart.” The film is both the fiction and feature debut for documentary filmmaker Laurits Flensted-Jensen, who was nominated for the Grand Jury Award at 2017’s SXSW for his similarly-themed short “Melon […]

  • ‘The House With Clock Its Walls’

    ‘The House With a Clock in Its Walls’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    Nathan Fischer’s Paris-based sales agency Stray Dogs has given Variety first access to the trailer for the upcoming San Sebastian New Directors player “Neon Heart.” The film is both the fiction and feature debut for documentary filmmaker Laurits Flensted-Jensen, who was nominated for the Grand Jury Award at 2017’s SXSW for his similarly-themed short “Melon […]

  • Patric M. Verrone, Co-Executive Producer,Netflix's Disenchantment

    Writers Guild Members Re-Elect Patric Verrone to Board Seat

    Nathan Fischer’s Paris-based sales agency Stray Dogs has given Variety first access to the trailer for the upcoming San Sebastian New Directors player “Neon Heart.” The film is both the fiction and feature debut for documentary filmmaker Laurits Flensted-Jensen, who was nominated for the Grand Jury Award at 2017’s SXSW for his similarly-themed short “Melon […]

  • Disney Promotes Marketing Execs Ryan Stankevich,

    Film News Roundup: Disney Promotes Marketing Execs Martha Morrison, Ryan Stankevich

    Nathan Fischer’s Paris-based sales agency Stray Dogs has given Variety first access to the trailer for the upcoming San Sebastian New Directors player “Neon Heart.” The film is both the fiction and feature debut for documentary filmmaker Laurits Flensted-Jensen, who was nominated for the Grand Jury Award at 2017’s SXSW for his similarly-themed short “Melon […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad