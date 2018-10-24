You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Morelia: Marcelo Tobar to Direct Comedy (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Anna Marie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Zensky Cine

MORELIA, Mexico — Mexican helmer-scribe Marcelo Tobar is teaming up for the third time with producer Elsa Reyes of Zensky Cine to make his most ambitious film to date. Contrary to his earlier features, which cost roughly $150,000 each to make, Tobar’s latest film, “Los Idealistas,” boasts a $1 million budget.

Zensky Cine produced and distributed Tobar’s 2017 hit “Polar Bear,” the first Mexican movie to be shot entirely on an iPhone and winner of last year’s Best Mexican Feature at Morelia, and his earlier 2014 film, “Asteroid.”

“It was a challenge to raise the financing for “Los Idealistas” (literal translation, “The Idealists”) but after several attempts, we were finally able to tap Mexico’s film incentives,” said Reyes, who added that Cinepolis Distribution has shown interest in releasing the film.

“It’s the first comedy I direct,” said Tobar, adding: “What greater challenge after ‘Polar Bear’ than to make a comedy for the general public without betraying the authenticity that I like to capture in my films; in that sense it’s another experiment!”

Related

“I also believe that an optimistic movie is much harder to pull off than a tragic one,” he said.

Penned by Tobar and Marcela Fuentes Barain, “Los Idealistas” is set in a country house outside of Mexico City where a group of old friends get together to reminisce about their university days. As the holiday progresses, long buried resentments and issues of unresolved romances begin to surface.

“Los Idealistas” is an attempt to make an auteur film for the mainstream audience; it’s inspired by the great Hollywood cinema of the ‘70s,” said Tobar.

Starring some of Mexico’s most renowned actors led by Claudia Ramirez (“Solo con tu Pareja”) and Juan Pablo Medina (“La Casa de las Flores”), “Los Idealistas” is currently in pre-production and scheduled to start principal photography in two weeks.

Zensky is also the lead producer in Bani Khoshnoudi’s exile drama “Fireflies” which competes this year at Morelia, and was picked up by FiGa Films for all Latin America. “We’ve normally made niche, auteur films so “Los Idealistas” is our first mainstream production,” said Reyes. Given that seven of the top 10 Mexican movies in Mexico this year have been comedies, this seems a sound move.

Reyes is also developing a light coming-of-age film with writer Montserrat Larque, who has penned and directed such shorts as “Veneno” and “Welcome to the Newlyweds.”

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Film

  • Imcine’s Outgoing Head Jorge Sanchez Reflects

    Morelia: Jorge Sanchez, Imcine’s Outgoing Head, Reflects on his Tenure (EXCLUSIVE)

    MORELIA, Mexico — Mexican helmer-scribe Marcelo Tobar is teaming up for the third time with producer Elsa Reyes of Zensky Cine to make his most ambitious film to date. Contrary to his earlier features, which cost roughly $150,000 each to make, Tobar’s latest film, “Los Idealistas,” boasts a $1 million budget. Zensky Cine produced and […]

  • Randall Stephenson

    AT&T Posts Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenue Gains Led by WarnerMedia and Wireless

    MORELIA, Mexico — Mexican helmer-scribe Marcelo Tobar is teaming up for the third time with producer Elsa Reyes of Zensky Cine to make his most ambitious film to date. Contrary to his earlier features, which cost roughly $150,000 each to make, Tobar’s latest film, “Los Idealistas,” boasts a $1 million budget. Zensky Cine produced and […]

  • Ikebukuro to Strengthen Position in Japan's

    Ikebukuro to Strengthen Position in Film Industry, TIFFCOM to Stay Put For Now

    MORELIA, Mexico — Mexican helmer-scribe Marcelo Tobar is teaming up for the third time with producer Elsa Reyes of Zensky Cine to make his most ambitious film to date. Contrary to his earlier features, which cost roughly $150,000 each to make, Tobar’s latest film, “Los Idealistas,” boasts a $1 million budget. Zensky Cine produced and […]

  • 'The Monkey Prince' Hatched by China's

    'The Monkey Prince' Hatched by China's Bona and Japan's Toei Animation

    MORELIA, Mexico — Mexican helmer-scribe Marcelo Tobar is teaming up for the third time with producer Elsa Reyes of Zensky Cine to make his most ambitious film to date. Contrary to his earlier features, which cost roughly $150,000 each to make, Tobar’s latest film, “Los Idealistas,” boasts a $1 million budget. Zensky Cine produced and […]

  • Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the

    Animation Is Film Review: 'Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles'

    MORELIA, Mexico — Mexican helmer-scribe Marcelo Tobar is teaming up for the third time with producer Elsa Reyes of Zensky Cine to make his most ambitious film to date. Contrary to his earlier features, which cost roughly $150,000 each to make, Tobar’s latest film, “Los Idealistas,” boasts a $1 million budget. Zensky Cine produced and […]

  • ‘The Grinch’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad

    ‘The Grinch’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    MORELIA, Mexico — Mexican helmer-scribe Marcelo Tobar is teaming up for the third time with producer Elsa Reyes of Zensky Cine to make his most ambitious film to date. Contrary to his earlier features, which cost roughly $150,000 each to make, Tobar’s latest film, “Los Idealistas,” boasts a $1 million budget. Zensky Cine produced and […]

  • 2018 IndieWire Honors Lineup: Ryan Coogler,

    Ryan Coogler, Natalie Portman, Charlize Theron to Be Recognized at 2018 IndieWire Honors

    MORELIA, Mexico — Mexican helmer-scribe Marcelo Tobar is teaming up for the third time with producer Elsa Reyes of Zensky Cine to make his most ambitious film to date. Contrary to his earlier features, which cost roughly $150,000 each to make, Tobar’s latest film, “Los Idealistas,” boasts a $1 million budget. Zensky Cine produced and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad