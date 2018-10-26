You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Morelia: ‘Chivas – the Movie’ Rocks Morelia

By

Anna Marie's Most Recent Stories

View All

MORELIA, Mexico – “Chivas – the Movie,” the first full-length feature documentary about Mexico’s 112-year old Chivas soccer team held its world premiere Thursday, Oct. 25, at the 16th Morelia Int’l Film Festival. Chivas fans, some wearing the iconic red and white striped Chivas jerseys, crowded the Cinepolis theatre complex in downtown Morelia to cheer their heroes on the red carpet.

Co-directed by Ivan Lopez-Barba and Ruben R. Bañuelos, “Chivas” bows Nov. 23 on 150 screens via Cinepolis’ specialized content label +Quecine, which releases docus, music, cultural and sporting events on select screens across Mexico.

“Chivas de Guadalajara is the most popular soccer team in Mexico and because of its history and its wins, being a team comprised of solely Mexican players makes it emblematic of our times,” said Marco Garcia, manager of +QueCine, Latin America. “It’s an inspiring film, with great motivational power,” he added.

“Chivas – The Movie” is the first producing gig of Amaury Vergara, the son of Guadalajara-based Mexican billionaire Jorge Vergara, the docu’s co-executive producer, who also owns the Chivas team and whose shingle, Anhelo Prods., produced Alfonso Cuaron’s acclaimed coming-of-age drama “Y Tu Mama Tambien” and co-produced Guillermo Del Toro’s “The Devil’s Backbone,” among others.

Related

“Chivas – The Movie” covers the 2016-2017 period when the Chivas ‘Futbol’ team made a historic comeback – after a 10-year losing streak – to clinch the Liga MX trophy. Credit goes to their then coach Matias Almeyda who instilled a new discipline related not only to their physical training but also their mental acuity and emotional well-being.

Filmed over the course of a year, mainly on weekends when the team played, the $1 million docu also goes behind the scenes to show glimpses of the player’s lives, many from impoverished backgrounds, and their combined struggles to become Mexico’s number one team. “It also explores what Chivas means to Mexico, to the world of soccer,” said Vergara.

Talks are underway with U.S. and Canadian distributors. The docu marks its U.S. debut as the closing night film of FICG in LA, an extension of the Guadalajara Int’l Film Fest in Los Angeles, on Oct. 28. “While around 95% of Chivas’ fan base resides in Mexico, about 4% are in the U.S.,” Vergara pointed out.

For the 31-year old, who was named VP and CEO of Omnilife-Chivas Group this year, making “Chivas” is part of his lifelong ambition to become a filmmaker.

When in his late teens, he complemented his studies at the New York Film Academy by working as a gofer for Del Toro on “Pan’s Labyrinth” and “Devil’s Backbone” as well as for Cuaron on “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” and “Y Tu Mama Tambien.”

“I discovered more about filmmaking while on set than I could ever learn at film school, that’s for sure,” said Vergara, who cites Del Toro as his greatest inspiration for the dystopian, horror, suspense films he wants to make, if his new responsibilities allow him.

Vergara also helped spearhead the launch of subscription channel, Chivas TV, which came about when renewal talks with its longtime broadcasting partner of 22 years, Televisa, fell through in 2016.

“We launched our own digital channel in 40 days, and the response was overwhelming; we were considered pioneers,” said Vergara.

Chivas have since renewed their deal with Televisa since the summer of 2017 but they now own and control the digital rights to their games. To broaden its base, Chivas TV keeps its subscription fee low to 100 pesos ($5) a month but hopes to eventually lower it to 10 pesos (50 cents), per Vergara.

While Chivas TV offers mostly live games via VOD, plans are afoot to show past matches. Perhaps even ‘Chivas – the Movie” will air on it eventually.

Popular on Variety

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

More Film

  • Impulso Morelia: Carlos Armella Pitches ‘Go

    Venice Golden Lion Winner Carlos Armella Pitches ‘Go Youth!’ at Morelia

    MORELIA, Mexico – “Chivas – the Movie,” the first full-length feature documentary about Mexico’s 112-year old Chivas soccer team held its world premiere Thursday, Oct. 25, at the 16th Morelia Int’l Film Festival. Chivas fans, some wearing the iconic red and white striped Chivas jerseys, crowded the Cinepolis theatre complex in downtown Morelia to cheer […]

  • Francois Ozon to Make Sex-Abuse Drama

    Francois Ozon Set to Make Sexual-Abuse Drama 'By the Grace of God'

    MORELIA, Mexico – “Chivas – the Movie,” the first full-length feature documentary about Mexico’s 112-year old Chivas soccer team held its world premiere Thursday, Oct. 25, at the 16th Morelia Int’l Film Festival. Chivas fans, some wearing the iconic red and white striped Chivas jerseys, crowded the Cinepolis theatre complex in downtown Morelia to cheer […]

  • German Audiences Look Away From 'Never

    German Audiences Look Away From 'Never Look Away'

    MORELIA, Mexico – “Chivas – the Movie,” the first full-length feature documentary about Mexico’s 112-year old Chivas soccer team held its world premiere Thursday, Oct. 25, at the 16th Morelia Int’l Film Festival. Chivas fans, some wearing the iconic red and white striped Chivas jerseys, crowded the Cinepolis theatre complex in downtown Morelia to cheer […]

  • Roberto Benigni Premio Satira Award, Milan,

    Oscar-Winner Roberto Benigni to Play Geppetto in Matteo Garrone's 'Pinocchio'

    MORELIA, Mexico – “Chivas – the Movie,” the first full-length feature documentary about Mexico’s 112-year old Chivas soccer team held its world premiere Thursday, Oct. 25, at the 16th Morelia Int’l Film Festival. Chivas fans, some wearing the iconic red and white striped Chivas jerseys, crowded the Cinepolis theatre complex in downtown Morelia to cheer […]

  • Life and Nothing More

    Film Review: 'Life and Nothing More'

    MORELIA, Mexico – “Chivas – the Movie,” the first full-length feature documentary about Mexico’s 112-year old Chivas soccer team held its world premiere Thursday, Oct. 25, at the 16th Morelia Int’l Film Festival. Chivas fans, some wearing the iconic red and white striped Chivas jerseys, crowded the Cinepolis theatre complex in downtown Morelia to cheer […]

  • Ji.hlava Docu Festival Opens, Focuses on

    Ji.hlava Docu Festival Opens With Focus on Migration, Memory

    MORELIA, Mexico – “Chivas – the Movie,” the first full-length feature documentary about Mexico’s 112-year old Chivas soccer team held its world premiere Thursday, Oct. 25, at the 16th Morelia Int’l Film Festival. Chivas fans, some wearing the iconic red and white striped Chivas jerseys, crowded the Cinepolis theatre complex in downtown Morelia to cheer […]

  • 'Indivisible' Review

    Film Review: 'Indivisible'

    MORELIA, Mexico – “Chivas – the Movie,” the first full-length feature documentary about Mexico’s 112-year old Chivas soccer team held its world premiere Thursday, Oct. 25, at the 16th Morelia Int’l Film Festival. Chivas fans, some wearing the iconic red and white striped Chivas jerseys, crowded the Cinepolis theatre complex in downtown Morelia to cheer […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad