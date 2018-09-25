You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Men on the Dragon’ Invigorates Hong Kong’s Indie Scene

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Men on the Dragon
CREDIT: Courtesy of One Cool Film Production

Upbeat Hong Kong stories that bring audience laughter and optimism rather than highly stylized dramas about heavy subjects could be the antidote for an industry struggling with its identity in the post-handover era, according “Men on the Dragon” director Sunny Chan.

The local drama has garnered more than HK$9.5 million ($1.2 million) since its Aug. 2 release. Produced by One Cool Picture, and directed Chan, a long-time screenwriter making his directorial debut, “Men on the Dragon” is the best-performing Hong Kong movie locally this summer.

“Men on the Dragon,” a seemingly ordinary story about middle-age men taking part in a company dragon boat race to avoid being sacked, has received strong word-of-mouth among not only critics but general audiences who have complimented the movie on social media for its positive message amid the ongoing political turmoil in Hong Kong.

Compared with recent successful examples by new Hong Kong directors such as “Mad World” (2017), “Ten Years” (2015), “Trivisa” (2016) and “Tomorrow Is Another Day” (2018), “Men on the Dragon” is less gloomy and more uplifting, says Chan, who set out to make a commercial film that people like.

Related

Chan, who has been writing scripts since 2000 and contributed to commercial titles such as “Monster Hunt 2,” says the reality of Hong Kong cinema today does not allow filmmakers to raise a big budget unless it’s a co-production. Thus, he said, topical subject matters, stylized narrative and cinematography are needed to dress the film up.

“Ten Years,” a dystopian film about Hong Kong’s future as Beijing tightens control over the city, earned about $764,297 in the box office. “Mad World,” which tells the story about bipolar disorder and poverty, earned $2 million.

But Chan says the mainstream audience wants something different in the long run. “These films will have support but at the end of the day most people still see movies as entertainment,” he says.

“Men on the Dragon” had a budget of $2 million, including a portion coming from Film Development Fund and an ensemble cast of household names including Francis Ng. Chan says compared to other recent Hong Kong films by first-time directors, the budget is bigger.

He had another luxury, which is time. He wrote the first draft of the script in 2004. The final version was the 11th draft. He says One Cool Film did not interfere the creative direction and the company was convinced that the film has potential and went on to find more investors.

“I feel that we now need stories with more classic themes, but details in the characterization, story development and scene design have to be new. There is no need to be exaggerating or experimental for the sake of it,” Chan says. “I’m considering a sequel. The team wants to work together again.”

Popular on Variety

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

More Film

  • Men on the Dragon

    ‘Men on the Dragon’ Invigorates Hong Kong's Indie Scene

    Upbeat Hong Kong stories that bring audience laughter and optimism rather than highly stylized dramas about heavy subjects could be the antidote for an industry struggling with its identity in the post-handover era, according “Men on the Dragon” director Sunny Chan. The local drama has garnered more than HK$9.5 million ($1.2 million) since its Aug. […]

  • Bruce Willis Unbreakable Spirit

    Hollywood Talent Drawn East to Big Projects

    Upbeat Hong Kong stories that bring audience laughter and optimism rather than highly stylized dramas about heavy subjects could be the antidote for an industry struggling with its identity in the post-handover era, according “Men on the Dragon” director Sunny Chan. The local drama has garnered more than HK$9.5 million ($1.2 million) since its Aug. […]

  • Jeffrey Katzelberg, Spike Lee Selected for

    Jeffrey Katzelberg, Spike Lee Selected for SAG-AFTRA Foundation Honors

    Upbeat Hong Kong stories that bring audience laughter and optimism rather than highly stylized dramas about heavy subjects could be the antidote for an industry struggling with its identity in the post-handover era, according “Men on the Dragon” director Sunny Chan. The local drama has garnered more than HK$9.5 million ($1.2 million) since its Aug. […]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    'Almost Famous' Musical in the Works

    Upbeat Hong Kong stories that bring audience laughter and optimism rather than highly stylized dramas about heavy subjects could be the antidote for an industry struggling with its identity in the post-handover era, according “Men on the Dragon” director Sunny Chan. The local drama has garnered more than HK$9.5 million ($1.2 million) since its Aug. […]

  • Judi Dench

    Judi Dench Talks About 'Good Friend' Kevin Spacey, James Bond at San Sebastian Fest

    Upbeat Hong Kong stories that bring audience laughter and optimism rather than highly stylized dramas about heavy subjects could be the antidote for an industry struggling with its identity in the post-handover era, according “Men on the Dragon” director Sunny Chan. The local drama has garnered more than HK$9.5 million ($1.2 million) since its Aug. […]

  • Trent Reznor Atticus Ross

    Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross to Keynote Variety's First Music for Screens Summit

    Upbeat Hong Kong stories that bring audience laughter and optimism rather than highly stylized dramas about heavy subjects could be the antidote for an industry struggling with its identity in the post-handover era, according “Men on the Dragon” director Sunny Chan. The local drama has garnered more than HK$9.5 million ($1.2 million) since its Aug. […]

  • Gigi Pritzker Strictly Business Podcast Variety

    Listen: Producer Gigi Pritzker on Staying Nimble and Embracing Risk

    Upbeat Hong Kong stories that bring audience laughter and optimism rather than highly stylized dramas about heavy subjects could be the antidote for an industry struggling with its identity in the post-handover era, according “Men on the Dragon” director Sunny Chan. The local drama has garnered more than HK$9.5 million ($1.2 million) since its Aug. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad