Marion Cotillard’s Drama ‘Angel Face’ Bought by Cinema Libre (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Angel Face
CREDIT: Courtesy of Mars Films

Cinema Libre Studio has acquired North American rights to “Angel Face” (Gueule d’Ange), starring Marion Cotillard, Variety has learned exclusively.

The drama marks the first feature-length film for French director Vanessa Filho (“Love Punch”), based on an original screenplay developed by Filho with Alain Dias. The movie was produced by Moana Films’ Marc Missonnier (“Marguerite”) and Carole Lambert (“Free Angela and All Political Prisoners”) via Windy Production with Mars Films co-producing and distributing in France, where it premiered in theaters on May 23.

The pic, which debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in Un Certain Regard, stars Cotillard as a single mother who lives with her 8-year-old daughter on the French Riviera, where she is more interested in partying and reality TV shows than taking care of her child. The daughter starts to wear makeup and drink alcohol, and the mother suddenly abandons her for a man she has just met during yet another night of excessive partying. The daughter — portrayed by newcomer Ayline Aksoy-Etaix — then finds an unwitting father figure.

Related

Alban Lenoir (“Taken”), Amélie Daure, and Stéphane Rideau (“Wild Reeds”) also star in the film.

“I think she’s the classic pattern of a woman who thinks she doesn’t deserve the love that others have for her: she throws away her loving relationships,” Cotillard said. “She doesn’t realize in her thirst for self-fulfillment, freedom, and the profound wish to achieve something for herself, she’s abandoning a child who isn’t old enough to grow, develop, and conduct herself on her own.”

The deal follows Chinese financier Lily Yang’s expanded investment into Burbank-based Cinema Libre, announced at Cannes. Founder and CEO Philippe Diaz negotiated the deal with Nicolas Brigaud-Robert, partner and co-founder of the Playtime group.

“’Angel Face’ was definitely the strongest and most powerful film I saw in Cannes this year — and I saw many of them,” he said. “The film is illuminated by Marion Cotillard’s unbelievable acting which should earn her a new Oscar nomination for inhabiting this complex anti-hero so completely.”

“Angel Face” will open later this year in North America.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Film

  • Angel Face

    Marion Cotillard's Drama 'Angel Face' Bought by Cinema Libre (EXCLUSIVE)

    Cinema Libre Studio has acquired North American rights to “Angel Face” (Gueule d’Ange), starring Marion Cotillard, Variety has learned exclusively. The drama marks the first feature-length film for French director Vanessa Filho (“Love Punch”), based on an original screenplay developed by Filho with Alain Dias. The movie was produced by Moana Films’ Marc Missonnier (“Marguerite”) […]

  • Scott Beck Bryan Woods

    Stephen King's 'Boogeyman' Movie in the Works With 'A Quiet Place' Writers

    Cinema Libre Studio has acquired North American rights to “Angel Face” (Gueule d’Ange), starring Marion Cotillard, Variety has learned exclusively. The drama marks the first feature-length film for French director Vanessa Filho (“Love Punch”), based on an original screenplay developed by Filho with Alain Dias. The movie was produced by Moana Films’ Marc Missonnier (“Marguerite”) […]

  • Marc Weinstock

    Marc Weinstock Exits Annapurna After Two Years as President

    Cinema Libre Studio has acquired North American rights to “Angel Face” (Gueule d’Ange), starring Marion Cotillard, Variety has learned exclusively. The drama marks the first feature-length film for French director Vanessa Filho (“Love Punch”), based on an original screenplay developed by Filho with Alain Dias. The movie was produced by Moana Films’ Marc Missonnier (“Marguerite”) […]

  • Moviepass

    MoviePass Parent's Stock Hits New Low Amid Uncertainty

    Cinema Libre Studio has acquired North American rights to “Angel Face” (Gueule d’Ange), starring Marion Cotillard, Variety has learned exclusively. The drama marks the first feature-length film for French director Vanessa Filho (“Love Punch”), based on an original screenplay developed by Filho with Alain Dias. The movie was produced by Moana Films’ Marc Missonnier (“Marguerite”) […]

  • Aquaman Halloween

    Poll: Which Movie Are You Excited to Find Out More About at Comic-Con?

    Cinema Libre Studio has acquired North American rights to “Angel Face” (Gueule d’Ange), starring Marion Cotillard, Variety has learned exclusively. The drama marks the first feature-length film for French director Vanessa Filho (“Love Punch”), based on an original screenplay developed by Filho with Alain Dias. The movie was produced by Moana Films’ Marc Missonnier (“Marguerite”) […]

  • Jean Prewitt Jonathan Wolf

    IFTA Renews Jean Prewitt, Jonathan Wolf's Contracts for Three Years

    Cinema Libre Studio has acquired North American rights to “Angel Face” (Gueule d’Ange), starring Marion Cotillard, Variety has learned exclusively. The drama marks the first feature-length film for French director Vanessa Filho (“Love Punch”), based on an original screenplay developed by Filho with Alain Dias. The movie was produced by Moana Films’ Marc Missonnier (“Marguerite”) […]

  • Strand Releasing Buys Cooking Drama 'Ramen

    Strand Releasing Buys Cooking Drama 'Ramen Shop' for U.S. (EXCLUSIVE)

    Cinema Libre Studio has acquired North American rights to “Angel Face” (Gueule d’Ange), starring Marion Cotillard, Variety has learned exclusively. The drama marks the first feature-length film for French director Vanessa Filho (“Love Punch”), based on an original screenplay developed by Filho with Alain Dias. The movie was produced by Moana Films’ Marc Missonnier (“Marguerite”) […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad