Mammoth Lakes Film Festival Awards ‘My Name Is Myeisha’

“My Name Is Myeisha,” “Tower. A Bright Day” and “White Tide” took the top honors at the fourth edition of the Mammoth Lakes Film Festival over the holiday weekend.

“Myeisha” won the narrative feature award, which included $1,000 cash prize, a $10,000 Panavison camera rental grant and a $10,000 Light Iron post-production package. “White Tide” won the doc prize and with it $1,000 in cash, while “Tower” drew the international trophy and $500 cash. “Shadow Animals” took the short film prize with $500 in cash and $1,000 VER rental grant. The filmmakers also received a handcrafted bear as trophies at a ceremony Sunday at Sierra Event Center in Mammoth Lakes.

Special mentions were given to Thomas Aske Berg, writer-director-star of “Vidar the Vampire”; “Buddha.mov”; “Babies,” and “In a Month.”

The festival screened more than 70 films, including 63 in competitive categories, May 24-28. Invitees attended panels, where members of the media discussed outreach for budding filmmakers, and another in which they got tips on financing, production and distribution. Melissa Leo received a tribute Saturday and sat down for a Q&A with festival director Shira Dubrovner after her 2008 film “Frozen River” unspooled.

“This year’s festival exceeded our expectations in many levels,” Dubrovner said. “We welcomed more filmmakers, audience members and members of the media than in any of our three previous years.”