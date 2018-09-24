M-appeal Closes Sales on Pair of San Sebastian Titles

SAN SEBASTIAN — Berlin-based M-appeal has secured additional sales deals for two titles, Toronto’s Netpac winner “The Third Wife”; Bafici’s best Argentine picture winner “The Daughters of Fire,” both screening at the San Sebastian Film Festival.

Ash Mayfair’s debut feature, “The Third Wife” is the 19th century tale of May, a girl of just 14 years old who is married off as the third wife of a wealthy land owner. Although just a child, May quickly realizes that her place in her new life can be elevated if she is able to bare a male child for her husband. On her journey, May comes to a stark realization; that the choices available to her are meager and scarce.

The film’s European premiere will be on Wednesday Sept 24 in San Sebastian before heading to Busan for its Asian premiere the first week of October. Having previously sold to the U.S. and Spain, deals have now been closed with Astro Shaw for Southeast Asia, Joint Entertainment in Taiwan and Lumix Media in Korea.

“The Daughters of Fire” is the latest from celebrated Argentine filmmaker Albertina Carri, whose work has participated at festivals like Berlin and Chicago, and have earned recognition from the Argentine Academy and the Fenix Awards.

Described by Carri as an “epistolary porn film,” “Daughters” is an examination of polyamory and perceived societal taboos told through the notes of Violeta, one of a group of women who share a journey near the end of the world in search of their own erotica.

Sales have been closed in Germany, Austria and Switzerland with Berlin Collect, Portugal with Nitrato Filmes and Scandinavia with Njutafilms ahead of the film’s Sept 25 international premiere.

Now in their tenth year, M-appeal has built a reputation with their carefully curated catalog of arthouse, festival-favorite films. With a slate of between 8-10 films a year, the sales agent often works closely with new directors and producers – with the goal of developing and establishing new talents.