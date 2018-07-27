Lyon’s Lumière Festival Fetes Peter Bogdanovich

The 10th Lumière Festival this year will honor filmmaker, film historian and heritage film enthusiast Peter Bogdanovich, director of such classics as “The Last Picture Show” and “Paper Moon,” with a film showcase and celebration of his recent works.

The tribute will include the French premiere of his restored 1979 drama “Saint Jack” and the presentation of “The Great Buster,” his new documentary about Buster Keaton.

The festival, which runs Oct. 13-21 in Lyon, France, will also screen 1971’s “The Last Picture Show”; the 1971 documentary “Directed by John Ford” (which the director revised and re-edited for a 2006 version); 1972’s “What’s Up, Doc?” and “Paper Moon,” from 1973.

A major voice of the New Hollywood wave, Bogdanovich will also discuss his long career as part of a master class in Lyon. Also screening for the first time in France as part of the tribute will be Bill Teck’s 2014 documentary “One Day Since Yesterday: Peter Bogdanovich & the Lost American Film.”

In addition, the Festival will mark the French release of Bogdanovich’s 1984 book “The Killing of the Unicorn,” about his relationship with murdered actress Dorothy Stratten; a new special limited edition in DVD and Blu-ray of “Saint Jack” and “The Last Picture Show”; and the recent publication of “Maîtres d’Hollywood,” two French-language volumes that collect Bogdanovich’s major interviews with the such Hollywood luminaries as Fritz Lang, George Cukor, Howard Hawks, Alfred Hitchcock, Sidney Lumet, Chuck Jones and Otto Preminger.