Lumière Festival: Sandra Den Hamer to Deliver Intl. Classic Film Market Keynote

Poland will be heritage film market’s guest country

Nederland Amsterdam 20170907: Sandra den Hamer, Eye (foto Harmen de Jong).
CREDIT: Lumière Festival’s Intl. Classic Film Market

The 10th Lumière Festival in Lyon, France, is bringing the heritage film sectors of western and eastern Europe into focus as part of its International Classic Film Market (MIFC) this year, with a keynote by Sandra Den Hamer, director of the Netherlands’ EYE Filmmuseum in Amsterdam, and a look at Poland’s ambitious film restoration program.

As this year’s “Great Witness,” Den Hamer will offer insights from her unique experience in both market co-ordination and festival management as she introduces the 6th edition of the Lumière Festival’s MIFC, which runs Oct. 16-19. She will also take part in several events during the market.

Prior to joining the EYE Filmmuseum, Den Hamer served as the director of the Rotterdam Film Festival, from 2000 to 2007, as well as coordinator of CineMart and the Hubert Bals Fund.

As EYE director, Den Hamer oversees an institute that plays a key role in the Netherlands’ film heritage and preservation sector as well as in cinematographic innovation and promotion.

The MIFC is also honoring Poland as this year’s guest country. The Polish Film Institute in working closely with the country’s leading film industry players on an ambitious project to restore 150 films in the next five years, thanks to the E.U.-funded Digital Poland Program. As part of the market focus on Poland, a panel discussion will be devoted to the country’s film restoration program on Oct. 17.

Other key events this year include:

• A major networking lunch, which opens the market on Oct. 16.

• The heritage video publishers’ showcase of upcoming releases, on Oct. 16.

• An exhibitors’ program, which presents special screenings of heritage labeled titles, on Oct. 18. A Laboratory Focus, spotlighting recent lab restorations, on Oct. 18.

• A Laboratory Focus, spotlighting recent lab restorations, on Oct. 18.

