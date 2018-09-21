You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Looking Forward to 3D Wire’s 10th Anniversary

The Spanish market and festival will celebrate its first decade with a comprehensive animated short competition and a massive works in progress section

MADRID — Over Oct. 4-7, the city of Segovia will host 3D Wire, Spain’s premier platforms for upcoming animation, video games, 3D and AR content produced on the Iberian Peninsula, across Latin America and beyond.

This year’s market will see more than 1,000 industry professionals visit the historical Roman city best known for its extremely well preserved aqueducts. Segovia seems an ideal place to host an animation festival; the Alcazar de Segovia Castle is said to have inspired Walt Disney and the logo that accompanies so many of the artform’s most iconic productions.

Attendees will be invited to participate in presentations, screenings, round tables and conferences; a number of prizes will be awarded to upcoming projects; there will be a competition for animated short films. The official competition is broken up into domestic and international sections with the former featuring seven animated shorts, while the rest of the world contributes 26 – five from the U.K. and France, three from the U.S. two from Switzerland, Belgium and Portugal and one each from South Korea, Belarus, Canada, Croatia Estonia and Russia.

The field will be battling it out for one of the recognitions granted by the jury and the audience which grant admission to the pre-selection of the Emiles European Animation Awards, the highest continental recognition of the sector, to be held early December in Lille, France.

Standouts include “The Death, Dad & Son” from Vincent Paronnaud, director of the Oscar-nominated “Persepolis,” “Weekends” from Pixar story artist Trevor Jimenez, featured as one of Variety’s 10 Shorts Not to Miss at this year’s Annecy Festival; Lucia Bulgheroni’s “Inanimate,” which won a Cinéfondation prize at Cannes; and “Vivat Musketeers!” by Anton Dyakov, which took the Young Audience Award at Annecy.

Domestic highlights can be found in Goya-winning director Diego Porral’s “Monsters Walking” and the 2016 Movistar+ Short Film Project  Award winner “Soy una tumba” (“I’m a Tomb”).

The 3D Wire Portuguese-Spanish Projects section contains 17 feature films, 18 shorts, 29 series, 39 video games and 3 VR projects, a number of which will be presented by their creators, while the entire field will be available to screen to market attendees.

Projects in each of the major categories will be eligible to receive dedicated prizes including: Movistar + Short Film Project Award for the acquisition of rights by Movistar+ equaling €9,000 ($10,600 USD) for two years, and unlimited number of passes with the first year in exclusivity; Interactive RTVE Award to the Most Innovative Video Game and VR Projects, in which the selected projects will be granted a presentation directly to the related departments at RTVE Interactive; and Best Young Creator Animation Series Project, granting free accreditation for the next edition of the MIFA market at next year’s Annecy, the most important animation market in Europe, if not the world.

2018 3D WIRE COMPETITION

NATIONAL SELECTION

“Areka,” (Atxur Animazio Taldea)

“Bendito Machine VI – Carry On,” (Jossie Malis, French co-production)

“Monsters Walking,” (Diego Porral)

“Patchwork,” (María Manero Muro)

“Ryoko,” (Emilio Gallego, Jesús Gallego)

“Soy una tumba,” (Khris Cembe)

“A Table Game,” (Nicolás Petelski, French co-production)

INTERNATIONAL SELECTION

“(OO),” (Seoro Oh, South Korea)

“And the Moon Stands Still,” (Yulia Ruditskaya, Belarus)

“Flower Found!” (Jorn Leeuwerink, Netherlands)

“Cabin Pressure,” (Matthew Lee, U.K.)

“Catastrophe,” (Jamille Van Wijngaarden, Netherlands)

“Dolls Don’t Cry,” (Frédérick Tremblay, Canada)

“Facing It,” (Sam Gainsborough, United Kingdom)

“Fishboy,” (Anita Bruvere, U.K.)

“Grandma’s Pie,” (Ricardo San Emeterio, Camilo Castro, USA)

“Hors Piste,” (L. Brunel, L. Cavalier, C. Jalabert, O. Mallet, France)

“Hybrids,” (F. Brauch, M. Pujol, K. Tailhades, Y. Thireau, R. Thirion, France)

“Inanimate,” (Lucia Bulgheroni, U.K.)

“How Steel Was Tempered,” (Igor Grubic, Croatia)

“Little Bandits,” (Alex Avagimian, USA)

“Butterflies,” (Andrés Gómez Isaza, Mauricio Leiva-Cock, Colombia, Switzerland)

“The Death, Dad & Son,” (Vincent Paronnaud, Denis Walgenwitz, France)

“Muteum,” (Aggie Pak Yee Lee, Estonia)

“In a Nutshell,” (Fabio Friedli, Switzerland)

“Reruns,” (Rosto, France)

“Ride,” (Paul Bush, Portugal, U.K.)

“Simbiosis carnal,” (Rocío Álvarez, Belgium)

“Sleepy,” (Marta Monteiro, Portugal)

“Vivat Musketeers!” (Anton Dyakov, Russia)

“Voyagers,” (G. Ammeux, V. Baillon, B. Chaumény, A. Dumez, L. Finucci, M. Roger, France)

“Weekends,” (Trevor Jimenez, USA)

“Wildebeest,” (Nicolas Keppens, Belgium)

