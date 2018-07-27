Watch the First Teaser for Thomas Imbach’s Locarno World Premiere ‘Glaubenberg’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The sole Swiss films in the main international competition, 'Glaubenberg' marks Imbach's third time earning that distinction

Swiss director Thomas Imbach has given Variety exclusive access to the first teaser for his latest directorial feature, “Glaubenberg,” set to world premiere in the main international competition at the 2018 Locarno Festival.

The film follows 16 year-old Lena, a girl in love who knows what she wants and is willing to go to great lengths to get it. Lena’s problem however:  The singular focus of her affections is older brother Noah.

“Glaubenberg” takes some inspiration from the story of Byblis and Kaunos in Ovid’s “Metamorphoses,” a tale that Imbach first discovered while writing the script for his film.

“It came as a great surprise to find my story distilled in the six pages I had just read,” he recalled.

For Imbach, “Glaubenberg is about a form of love that is taboo in our society. The love of a sister for her brother – a love so intense that it is experienced as a form of madness.”

That madness is a theme visible in much of Imbach’s work, including his two previous Locarno competition entries: 2001’s “Happiness is a Warm Gun” and 2013’s high-profile “Mary Queen of Scots.”

In the new teaser, we are treated to a small look into the world Lena has created in her head, and the ways it blends with the one she’s living in. It’s often unclear which shots are imagined and which are actually happening. One of the original songs written for the film by Imbach’s friend and composer Lukas Langenegger is also included, and represents well the full soundtrack of the feature.

“Glaubenberg” is co-produced by Okofilm Productions, Swiss Radio and Television and Swiss public broadcaster SRG SSR. The film world premieres Monday Aug 6.

  • The Outlaws Review

    Fantasia Film Review: 'The Outlaws'

  • Chained For Life Review

    Fantasia Film Review: 'Chained for Life'

  • Ghost Walk Review

    BiFan Film Review: ‘Ghost Walk’

  • iatse-logo

    IATSE Tentative Deal Backed by Leaders of 12 of 13 West Coast Locals

  • George Lopez Lana Parrilla

    Film News Roundup: George Lopez, Lana Parrilla Join Crime Thriller 'Tax Collector'

  'Bad Timing' Screenwriter Yale Udoff Dies at 83

    'Bad Timing' Screenwriter Yale Udoff Dies at 83

