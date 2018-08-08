Locarno: Italian Director Duccio Chiarini on Piazza Grande Entry ‘The Guest’

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy Filmitalia

London-schooled Italian director Duccio Chiarini is in Locarno with his second feature “The Guest,” an end-of-relationship drama-comedy which was launched as a project at Locarno’s Alliance for Development initiative, after which the script was developed at Cannes’ Cinefondation La Résidence. It’s an end-of-relationship drama triggered by a pregnancy scare. The couple’s breakup prompts the protagonist Guido, who is pushing 40, to wind up sleeping on friends and parents’ couches in homes where he witnesses the fragility of other relationships. “The Guest” will screen Thursday on the Piazza Grande, a clear indication that it’s considered a potential crowdpleaser. Chiarini spoke to Variety about making the transition from his micro-budget debut “Short Skin” to larger scale, albeit ultra-indie, production and why he thinks that, though it stems from typically Italian woes, “The Guest” can speak to global audiences.

Do you have a personal connection to this story?

Yes. It’s something I started working on many years ago, born of a personal experience. In part because after a relationship ended I actually wound up as a guest in several people’s homes and, more importantly, in those homes I picked up a lot of stories. Before making this film I shot “Short Skin” [about a teen whose drive to loose his virginity is complicated by his suffering phimosis, or a short foreskin] which was prompted by a much more autobiographical element. So afterwards when I re-read the script [for “The Guest”] I realized that, more so than some of its more frivolous parts, the aspect that still stuck with me was the difficulty of establishing deep connections; this difficulty of becoming an “us,” of becoming a couple, today.

Related

While I’m sure this problem exists everywhere, in “The Guest” the disconnect seems to be prompted by the impact of Italy’s depressed labor market that is stunting the ambitions of Italy’s new generations. Have you asked yourself whether this film will resonate outside Italy?

I have to say I’m curious to see if it will speak to everyone. It’s true that there are some [typically] Italian social aspects in the film that are not necessarily the same as what you might find in Switzerland, France, or England. Especially when it comes to Italian youths entering the job market late and often in precarious positions…which has deep — if not immediately apparent — consequences on relationships. But I don’t think that’s the only aspect. I worked with international writers and script editors on the screenplay. The project was developed within the Cannes Cinefondation, and then at Torino Film Lab. What triggers the breakup is that Guido’s girlfriend realizes that her journey as a student now in the workplace has led her to wanting something more. Her dissatisfaction leads her to not wanting to be crushed into an old-fashioned maternal/feminine role. But I don’t want to tell a story that is just Italian. I want to portray a modality of being together that couples have today, which is being redefined.

The film has a very specific tone. How would you define its genre? 

I’ve been trying to understand where the line lies between bittersweet comedy and dramedy. It’s as though [in this film] I kept crossing that line in both directions. It’s in the DNA of this story to oscillate a bit. But that’s true of all stories I want to tell. I toe that thin line that separates irony from tragedy, or at least sadness.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Film

  • Priyanka Chopra'Isn't It Romantic' on set

    Priyanka Chopra Returns to India With ‘The Sky is Pink’

    London-schooled Italian director Duccio Chiarini is in Locarno with his second feature “The Guest,” an end-of-relationship drama-comedy which was launched as a project at Locarno’s Alliance for Development initiative, after which the script was developed at Cannes’ Cinefondation La Résidence. It’s an end-of-relationship drama triggered by a pregnancy scare. The couple’s breakup prompts the protagonist […]

  • Locarno: Italian Director Duccio Chiarini on

    Locarno: Italian Director Duccio Chiarini on Piazza Grande Entry 'The Guest'

    London-schooled Italian director Duccio Chiarini is in Locarno with his second feature “The Guest,” an end-of-relationship drama-comedy which was launched as a project at Locarno’s Alliance for Development initiative, after which the script was developed at Cannes’ Cinefondation La Résidence. It’s an end-of-relationship drama triggered by a pregnancy scare. The couple’s breakup prompts the protagonist […]

  • John Bailey Oscar Luncheon

    John Bailey Re-Elected to Second Term as Academy President

    London-schooled Italian director Duccio Chiarini is in Locarno with his second feature “The Guest,” an end-of-relationship drama-comedy which was launched as a project at Locarno’s Alliance for Development initiative, after which the script was developed at Cannes’ Cinefondation La Résidence. It’s an end-of-relationship drama triggered by a pregnancy scare. The couple’s breakup prompts the protagonist […]

  • Amadeus Serafini+'Scream' TV series photocall, Comic-Con,

    Film News Roundup: 'Project X' Draws Amadeus Serafini Opposite John Cena, Jackie Chan (EXCLUSIVE)

    London-schooled Italian director Duccio Chiarini is in Locarno with his second feature “The Guest,” an end-of-relationship drama-comedy which was launched as a project at Locarno’s Alliance for Development initiative, after which the script was developed at Cannes’ Cinefondation La Résidence. It’s an end-of-relationship drama triggered by a pregnancy scare. The couple’s breakup prompts the protagonist […]

  • TIFFANY HADDISH stars in "Night School,"

    Here's a Quick Guide to All of Tiffany Haddish's Upcoming Movies

    London-schooled Italian director Duccio Chiarini is in Locarno with his second feature “The Guest,” an end-of-relationship drama-comedy which was launched as a project at Locarno’s Alliance for Development initiative, after which the script was developed at Cannes’ Cinefondation La Résidence. It’s an end-of-relationship drama triggered by a pregnancy scare. The couple’s breakup prompts the protagonist […]

  • Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne

    Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne in Talks to Star in Thriller 'The Good Nurse'

    London-schooled Italian director Duccio Chiarini is in Locarno with his second feature “The Guest,” an end-of-relationship drama-comedy which was launched as a project at Locarno’s Alliance for Development initiative, after which the script was developed at Cannes’ Cinefondation La Résidence. It’s an end-of-relationship drama triggered by a pregnancy scare. The couple’s breakup prompts the protagonist […]

  • Kesha Praying

    Kesha Finds Her Way Out of the Woods in New 'Rainbow' Documentary Teaser

    London-schooled Italian director Duccio Chiarini is in Locarno with his second feature “The Guest,” an end-of-relationship drama-comedy which was launched as a project at Locarno’s Alliance for Development initiative, after which the script was developed at Cannes’ Cinefondation La Résidence. It’s an end-of-relationship drama triggered by a pregnancy scare. The couple’s breakup prompts the protagonist […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad