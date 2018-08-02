Locarno: Contrast Film Preps First Swiss High-End TV Project, Sets Movie Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Portfolio confirms company as one of Switzerland’s most ambitious players

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Contrast Film

LOCARNO, Switzerland — Switzerland’s Contrast Film, producers of “Wonderland,” are entering TV production, developing what looks likely to be Switzerland’s most ambitious shorter format TV series project to date.

News, however scant, of the big TV series comes as Contrast Film’s Stefan Eichenberger, Ivan Madeo and senior partner  Urs Frey advance on a 2018 movie slate which includes “Storm,” “The Good Reputation” and “Marlen’s Garden.” Following on the socially-pointed disaster movie “Wonderland,” these new films’ themes, attitudes and cast strategy confirm the Bern and Zurich-based production house as one of thew most ambitious and envelope-pushing of producers in Switzerland.

Contrast Film’s first TV series weighs in as “the biggest TV series ever produced by a Swiss production company,” Madeo said. Designed as a six-part international co-production, its budget will range from $10 million to $13 million.

Based on true events, the historical period drama is set between WWI and WWII, and “a real story which is relevant to the whole of Europe and changed the history of the 20th century,” Eichenberger added, suggesting that “topic-wise, though maybe not tone-wise,” the series might bear some comparisons with “Babylon Berlin.”

Related

The series will shoot in German, French and partly Swiss German,. It will be directed by a young Swiss director currently working on several TV series outside Switzerland.

Most Swiss TV series target home audiences. Export deals are the icing on the cake. On the Contrast TV series, “the goal is to be competitive with Netflix series, for example: To go international, acting at eye level with other bigger pan-European series,” said Eichenberger.

Launched in 2009 by Frey, then owner of Twin productions, one of Switzerland’s biggest commercials production houses, Contrast Film’s movie slate aims to be equally boundary breaking, in accessing international markets and cast, and even taboo-busting.

The films often share other denominators, Madeo and Eichenberger argued. They look for projects inspired by true stories, or at least with one foot in reality, said Madeo; as members of a younger generation of producers, they seek to give a voice to a new generation of Swiss filmmakers, currently reinventing the Swiss film industry by boldly addressing uncomfortable but relevant issues; they also focus on “unconventional productions,” Eichenberger added. He cited “Wonderland,” one film – not a 10-part anthology – but directed by 10 filmmakers.

“Storm” also displays hallmarks of Contrast’s focus and ambitions. Set to shoot from April/May in Switzerland, Germany and Spain, it is directed, rarely for Contrast, by an established filmmaker, Oliver Rihs (“Ready Steady Ommm”), whose first feature, “Brombeerchen,” was released in 2002. But, Contrast Film’s biggest movie to date, it is co-produced with Germany’s Niami Film and will topline two big Swiss and German stars, currently working with big American directors. Inspired by true events, it turns on Switzerland’s most famous criminal, Walter Storm, an eight-times prison escapee and hero of Germany’s post Bader Meinhof radical left. But it is narrated from the point of view of Storm’s long-time lawyer, Barbara Hug. “We try to find real stories from Switzerland that are, however, also significant outside Switzerland,” Madeo commented.

Co-produced by France’s Manny Films (“A Twelve-Year Night,” “Like Crazy”), “The Good Reputation” marks the awaited feature debut of Swiss-Mexican Marco Mueller, a 2013 Student Oscar winner for “Mundo para Raúl.”

Presenting the title at Cannes last year, where he was chosen as a Producer on the Move, Madeo told Cineuropa “The Good Reputation” is “a scintillatingly sensual and erotic psychological drama.” It centers on the love affair between a 49-year-old rich socialite and her husband’s nephew, aged 21, who suffers from Fetal Alcohol Syndrome, a severe mental disorder which means he is at one moment charming and normal, at another impossibly childish.  But the nephew “exposes the emptiness of the woman’s 20-year marriage,” Madeo said. This is “the story of a woman who had to reinvent her life when she had everything, renouncing everything to find her real self,” he added.

CREDIT: Contrast Film

Now in development, “Marlen’s Garden,” from up-and-coming director Christine Repond, explores the love story between a modest female factory worker, Marlen and a 14-year-old, who is in love with her.

“The film tells the story of a 40-year-old woman falling in love with a very young teen – and thus questions our automatic reflex to pedophilia: What if it’s mutual love? And can you judge a person for being born with this sexual preference?” Eichneberger argued.

He added: “It is a disturbing film about a controversial subject. We’d like audiences to feel empathy for Marlen and her desperate situation, which she didn’t choose herself.”

“Storm,” “The Good Reputation” and “Marlen’s Garden” form part of a feature film slate which includes 11 films in development, as well as “Caveman,” a minority co-production with Italy, directed by Tommaso Landucci and lead-produced by Doclab Rome, winner of a Venice Golden Lion with “Sacro Gra,” by Gianfranco Rosi in 2013.

Portraying a model of Swiss respectability who is forced to turn to crime to keep up appearances, “Midnight Runner,” another Contrast Film production, will screen in San Sebastian’s prestigious and highly competitive New Directors section and almost simultaneously at the Zurich Film Festival. It serves up another provocative allegory of Switzerland, peeling away, rather like Nordic Noir, the face of upstanding citizenship to reveal a darker reality beneath.

CREDIT: Contrast Film

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Film

  • Cinepolis Nabs All-Latin Am Rights to

    Cinepolis Nabs all-Latin American Rights to Mexican Remake of Colombian thriller, 'The Hidden Face’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    LOCARNO, Switzerland — Switzerland’s Contrast Film, producers of “Wonderland,” are entering TV production, developing what looks likely to be Switzerland’s most ambitious shorter format TV series project to date. News, however scant, of the big TV series comes as Contrast Film’s Stefan Eichenberger, Ivan Madeo and senior partner  Urs Frey advance on a 2018 movie […]

  • Locarno: Contrast Film Enters High-End TV,

    Locarno: Contrast Film Preps First Swiss High-End TV Project, Sets Movie Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

    LOCARNO, Switzerland — Switzerland’s Contrast Film, producers of “Wonderland,” are entering TV production, developing what looks likely to be Switzerland’s most ambitious shorter format TV series project to date. News, however scant, of the big TV series comes as Contrast Film’s Stefan Eichenberger, Ivan Madeo and senior partner  Urs Frey advance on a 2018 movie […]

  • Watch The First Trailer For Yona

    Watch the First Trailer for Yona Rozenkier’s ‘The Dive’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    LOCARNO, Switzerland — Switzerland’s Contrast Film, producers of “Wonderland,” are entering TV production, developing what looks likely to be Switzerland’s most ambitious shorter format TV series project to date. News, however scant, of the big TV series comes as Contrast Film’s Stefan Eichenberger, Ivan Madeo and senior partner  Urs Frey advance on a 2018 movie […]

  • Exclusive First Look at Trailer for

    Exclusive First Look at Trailer for Locarno's '#Female Pleasure'

    LOCARNO, Switzerland — Switzerland’s Contrast Film, producers of “Wonderland,” are entering TV production, developing what looks likely to be Switzerland’s most ambitious shorter format TV series project to date. News, however scant, of the big TV series comes as Contrast Film’s Stefan Eichenberger, Ivan Madeo and senior partner  Urs Frey advance on a 2018 movie […]

  • Freestyle Digital Buys Horror Movie 'Killer

    Film News Roundup: Freestyle Digital Buys Horror Movie 'Killer Kate!' for Halloween (EXCLUSIVE)

    LOCARNO, Switzerland — Switzerland’s Contrast Film, producers of “Wonderland,” are entering TV production, developing what looks likely to be Switzerland’s most ambitious shorter format TV series project to date. News, however scant, of the big TV series comes as Contrast Film’s Stefan Eichenberger, Ivan Madeo and senior partner  Urs Frey advance on a 2018 movie […]

  • Jessica Chastain

    Jessica Chastain Producing, Starring in Action Movie 'Eve' With Voltage

    LOCARNO, Switzerland — Switzerland’s Contrast Film, producers of “Wonderland,” are entering TV production, developing what looks likely to be Switzerland’s most ambitious shorter format TV series project to date. News, however scant, of the big TV series comes as Contrast Film’s Stefan Eichenberger, Ivan Madeo and senior partner  Urs Frey advance on a 2018 movie […]

  • ASCAP Scoring Workshop-2018

    ASCAP Film Scoring Workshop Celebrates 30 Years

    LOCARNO, Switzerland — Switzerland’s Contrast Film, producers of “Wonderland,” are entering TV production, developing what looks likely to be Switzerland’s most ambitious shorter format TV series project to date. News, however scant, of the big TV series comes as Contrast Film’s Stefan Eichenberger, Ivan Madeo and senior partner  Urs Frey advance on a 2018 movie […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad